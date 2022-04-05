Hundreds line streets at funeral of fallen Marine

The Pentagon, President Joe Biden, and Congress should all pay heed to former Navy Secretary James Webb’s warnings that the Marine Corps is being unwisely gutted . Webb, who was a Democratic U.S. senator for six years, wrote in the Wall Street Journal on March 26 that the Marine Corps commandant, Gen. David Berger, is eliminating three Marine infantry battalions , downsizing the numbers within the remaining 21, eliminating 25% of the reserve component infantry battalions and every last tank in the Corps, and substantially reducing the number of helicopter squadrons. An amazing 22 “retired four-star Marine generals signed a nonpublic letter of concern to Gen. Berger, and … a daily working group that includes 17 retired generals has been formed to communicate concerns to national leaders.”

