Leominster, MA

Hundreds line streets at funeral of fallen Marine

Westerly Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Residents of a Massachusetts city turned out in force Tuesday for the funeral of a U.S. Marine officer who died last month during a NATO training exercise in Norway and was known for his infectious smile and commitment to serve. Capt. Ross Reynolds' casket...

www.thewesterlysun.com

10TV

Brother of fallen Ohio Marine talks memories, legacy

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — He was charismatic. He was quick to help and late to take credit. He knew how to talk to people. “He was a great Marine,” Charles Speedy said. “A great brother and my idol.”. Let’s talk about Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy. The 30-year-old...
NEW ALBANY, OH
UPI News

U.S. identifies Marines killed during training flight in Norway

March 20 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday identified the four Marines who were killed Friday during a training flight in Norway. The four Marines were identified in a press release as Ghost 31 crewmembers Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Ky.
MILITARY
Turnto10.com

Family of Marine heartbroken after NATO exercise crash

(WJAR) — The family of a Massachusetts Marine who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise Friday said they're in shock and devastated by his loss, and their hearts go out to the families of the other three Marines who were killed. The U.S. Marine Corps...
LEOMINSTER, MA
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army soldier killed in ‘incident’ with 2 Black Hawk helicopters

One U.S. Army soldier was killed early Wednesday during an incident involving two helicopters at Wright Army Airfield in Hinesville, Ga., approximately 40 miles southwest of Savannah. A statement from the 3rd Infantry Division on Wednesday morning said, “One Soldier was killed in an incident involving two UH-60 helicopters at...
HINESVILLE, GA
UPI News

On This Day: Earthquake in Aleutian Islands triggers deadly tsunami in Hawaii

April 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1826, Samuel Morey was granted a patent on the internal combustion engine. In 1891, the Wrigley Company is founded in Chicago, Ill., by William Wrigley, Jr., originally selling goods such as soap and baking powder. A year later Wrigley would start packaging packets of gum with each tin of baking powder. The rest is history.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

400 Marines, 10 F-18s, ‘couple’ C-130s deploy to eastern Europe

The U.S. has deployed an additional 400 U.S. Marines, 10 F-18 Hornet fighter jets and a pair of Hercules transport aircraft to eastern European this week amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced around 200 Marines from Marine Air Control Group 28,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Remains of Marines killed in Norway Osprey crash returned to US

DOVER, Del. — The bodies of four Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise were transferred back to the U.S. Friday. The Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines. Officials with the Marines said Saturday that hundreds of U.S. Marines, sailors, service members and civilians rendered final salutes to the fallen Marines in Bodø, Norway, early Friday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

U.S. Military Aircraft With Four on Board Crashes in Arctic Norway

OSLO (Reuters) -A U.S. military aircraft with four people on board has crashed in northern Norway, local police and the country's Joint Rescue Coordination Centres (JRCC) said on Friday. The MV-22B Osprey aircraft belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps was taking part in a NATO military exercise called Cold Response...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Don't let the Marines be gutted in reorganization

The Pentagon, President Joe Biden, and Congress should all pay heed to former Navy Secretary James Webb’s warnings that the Marine Corps is being unwisely gutted . Webb, who was a Democratic U.S. senator for six years, wrote in the Wall Street Journal on March 26 that the Marine Corps commandant, Gen. David Berger, is eliminating three Marine infantry battalions , downsizing the numbers within the remaining 21, eliminating 25% of the reserve component infantry battalions and every last tank in the Corps, and substantially reducing the number of helicopter squadrons. An amazing 22 “retired four-star Marine generals signed a nonpublic letter of concern to Gen. Berger, and … a daily working group that includes 17 retired generals has been formed to communicate concerns to national leaders.”
MILITARY
Daily Montanan

Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee

Most folks living in Montana know the name “Wounded Knee.” They may be familiar with the massacre of 250 to 300 Native Americans that were slaughtered in South Dakota in the last days of 1890. Or maybe they’re familiar with the seminal history by Dee Brown, “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee,” an account of […] The post Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
LiveScience

Bataan Death March: Japan's WWII massacre

The Bataan Death March was an atrocity perpetrated by the Imperial Japanese Army on Allied POWs in the Philippine Commonwealth from April 9 until April 15, 1942. In the aftermath of Japan's invasion of the Philippines on Dec. 8, 1941 — the day after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor — the American and Filipino defenders that formed U.S.A.F.F.E., or the United States Armed Forces in the Far East, fought on in the Bataan Peninsula for three months but surrendered in the first week of April.
MILITARY
USNI News

Marines Need a Few Good Mules

For expeditionary operations, pack animals can offer low-cost, low-signature mobility in rugged terrain. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, “Preparing for the Future: Marine Corps Support to Joint Operations in Contested Littorals,” Military Review (May 2021). 3....
MILITARY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sutersville honors fallen warriors with street signs

Like so many other small towns and villages that dot Westmoreland County, Sutersville has a memorial to those residents who served in the military. Unlike many other small towns, however, Sutersville has gone a step further and has honored its war dead not only with a star by their name on its memorial to veterans but by renaming 14 streets and lanes in the small borough for those who never came home, “who left their families with a void,” that has never been filled, said Mark Ghion of Sutersville, who initiated the project four years ago.
SUTERSVILLE, PA

