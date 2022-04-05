Graham Rahal Challenges IndyCar to Consider Taking on F1 on Its Own Turf

The March 25-27 race weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) may have been NASCAR’s second visit to Austin, Texas, but it was a weekend full of firsts. On the track, NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Ryan Blaney and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) driver Sheldon Creed earned their first career poles on a road course in their respective series; Zane Smith earned his first career NCWTS road course win and Ross Chastain captured the first career NCS win, not only for himself, but for his Trackhouse Racing team as well. Off the track, race fans had, for the first time, the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Austin-area children, raising more than $15,000 for Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), the official charity of Speedway Motorsports.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO