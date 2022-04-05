ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Encore: NPR's 'Life Kit' shows you how to get into poetry

wcbe.org
 2 days ago

It's Poetry Month! If you've ever thought about giving poetry...

www.wcbe.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

It's National Poetry Month. Send us your mini poems

Every April, we ask our audience to help us celebrate National Poetry Month by writing their own poems. Whether you're an amateur or an award-winning poet, we want your haikus, your odes, your unconventional prose. Here's how it works: Share your original poem to Twitter or TikTok using the hashtag...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Benjamin Franklin’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Docuseries About The Inventive And Worldly Founding Father

Benjamin Franklin, Ken Burns’ new 2-part, 4-hour docuseries about the famous Founding Father and statesman tries to set a complete picture of what author Walter Isaacson calls “by far the most approachable of our founders.”  BENJAMIN FRANKLIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We see the moon peeking through clouds. As Benjamin Franklin, we hear the voice of Mandy Patinkin say, “Histories of lives are seldom entertaining, unless they contain something admirable or exemplary.” The Gist: The docuseries follows the usual Burns formula: Interviews with historians, archival documents and illustrations, and voice overs reading passages written by Franklin and others (Patinkin is supported...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Poetry#Encore
TIME

Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in April

April is stacked with an almost overwhelming number of exciting new releases from treasured authors. Among the highlights: Jennifer Egan delivers a long-awaited sibling novel to A Visit From the Goon Squad , and Emily St. John Mandel again turns a pandemic into fodder for fiction. Ocean Vuong ’s second poetry collection will leave readers breathless, while comedian Jessi Klein’s essays promise stressed parents a laugh. Other titles celebrate deaf culture and introduce feisty, determined nuns.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS News

Michael Lewis talks about his new book, new podcast season

CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver sit down with Michael Lewis to discuss his latest book, "The Premonition: A Pandemic Story," and the new season of his podcast, "Against the Rules." His book details the efforts of a small group of doctors who tried to convince leading U.S. health officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 long before they did. The latest season of his podcast explores the concept of experts, and how they can be unexpected people or come from unexpected places.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

ESSENCE Wins A 2022 National Magazine Award for Photography

The recognition is for the images, “Of Earth & Sky,” by Lorna Simpson from the January/February 2021 issue. The American Society of Magazine Editors presented their 2022 ASME Awards last night and ESSENCE walked away a winner in the photography category for the images, “Of Earth & Sky,” by Lorna Simpson from the January/February 2021 issue.
PHOTOGRAPHY
NPR

Ocean Vuong's new poems examine the 'big, big yesterday' since his mother was alive

The writer Ocean Vuong has this ability to describe the parts of the human experience that are indescribable for most of us. He does it again in his latest book of poetry called "Time Is A Mother." It's his first since the death of his mother from cancer in 2019. And that's where we started our conversation, that most universal kind of loss that is so different for each of us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

Don’t Cancel Alice Walker. Hold Her Accountable.

This is a subscriber-only edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about the unexplored intersections of politics, culture, and religion. Sign up for the newsletter here, and subscribe to The Atlantic for full access to exclusives like this. Four years ago, I accidentally canceled Alice Walker. In December 2018, I was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
quickanddirtytips.com

Audio Excerpt of Four Treasures of the Sky

A propulsive and dazzling debut novel set against the backdrop of the Chinese Exclusion Act, about a Chinese girl fighting to claim her place in the 1880s American West. Daiyu never wanted to be like the tragic heroine for whom she was named, revered for her beauty and cursed with heartbreak. But when she is kidnapped and forced across an ocean from China to America, Daiyu must relinquish the home and future she imagined for herself. Over the years that follow, she is forced to keep reinventing herself to survive. From a calligraphy school, to a San Francisco brothel, to a shop tucked into the Idaho mountains, we follow Daiyu on a desperate quest to outrun the tragedy that chases her. As anti-Chinese sentiment sweeps across the country in a wave of unimaginable violence, Daiyu must draw on each of the selves she has been—including the ones she most wants to leave behind—in order to finally claim her own name and story.\
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS New York

Ukrainian art curator describes journey fleeing country

NEW YORK -- A Ukrainian art curator is talking about her escape from the war to bring her country's work to one of the biggest shows in the world.Maria Lanko was in a Chelsea gallery Wednesday, describing her tense journey in March to the Venice Biennale.As Russian bombs fell near Kyiv, Lanko loaded boxes containing the artwork into her car and headed to the border with Romania. The usual one-day drive took six days along backroads."We also couldn't take any highways because they were shelled from the first day," Lanko saiad. "I slept in some kind of really cold houses that we could find, you know, just on the way, just empty old houses. And inside was around zero Celsius."That's 32 degrees Fahrenheit.Lanko is working to raise funds to support Ukrainian artists and cultural institutions.
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy