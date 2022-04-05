ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diabetes

Butter and full-fat dairy may be healthier than we thought — rich in essential fatty acids, emerging research suggests

By Gabby Landsverk
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47F4Bs_0f0Jm2Bj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyNMc_0f0Jm2Bj00
Butter is a rich source of saturated fatty acids that may help instead of hinder our health, emerging research suggests.

Szakaly/Getty Images

  • Saturated fat in foods like butter and dairy has previously been linked to poorer heart health.
  • Emerging research suggests there are different types of saturated fats, and some improve health.
  • A surprising link to Navy dolphin research prompted one scientist to explore potential benefits.

A type of saturated fat called C15:0 found in butter and full-fat dairy may be good for you, new evidence suggests.

Stephanie Venn-Watson, a public health researcher and veterinary epidemiologist, told Insider that years of research on Navy dolphins unearthed the significance of the nutrient through an intriguing parallel between the animals' risk of age-related illness and our own.

Now, Venn-Watson's company Fatty 15 is leading research to better understand how we might benefit from more saturated fat and supplemental C15:0.

Studies suggest more C15:0 in your diet, with foods such as grass-fed butter in moderation may reduce risk of disease and improve health and wellbeing.

Some saturated fats may be healthy, despite years of recommendations to the contrary

In recent years, nutrition advice has moved away from the misconception that all dietary fat is bad .

However, saturated fat remains stigmatized as a "bad" fa t, with sources like red meat, butter, and dairy linked to higher risks of heart disease .

But not all saturated fat is equal. A fatty acid called C15:0 has been linked to health benefits such as lower risk of heart disease , diabetes , and fatty liver disease . The molecule was first identified in 1945, but recent research from Venn-Watson and others suggests it plays an important role in our health

Since we can't produce it in our bodies and need to obtain it from food, research suggests that it's an essential fatty acid similar to other healthy fats like omega-3 , which can help prevent heart disease and other chronic illnesses.

"We have an opportunity in a relatively simple way to get an essential fatty acid back into the diet," she said.

Full-fat dairy and butter may have a role in a healthy diet

Current evidence suggests foods like butter, full-fat dairy, some species of fish, algae, and mushrooms can help increase levels of C15:0. More research is needed to determine the optimal levels for humans and the best way to get it.

But it's not a surprise that fatty foods have a role in a healthy diet with a variety of food groups, registered dietitian Brigitte Zeitlin told Insider.

"Foods that are supposed to have fat in them, there's always a benefit to the whole version. Saturated fat, in and of itself, is not a fat to be feared. The source matters," she said.

Zeitlin recommends incorporating no more than a tablespoon of high-quality butter per day (to saute veggies or on whole-grain toast, for instance), and about two cups a day of dairy, to reap the benefits without overdoing it.

Evidence also suggests grass-fed butter and dairy may be a richer source of C15:0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmIpH_0f0Jm2Bj00
A trainer, left, touches the nose of U.S. Navy dolphin "Shasta" during a demonstration at the U.S. Navy Marine Mammal Program facility at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, Thursday, April 12, 2007. The facility houses and trains about 75 dolphins and 25 sea lions which the Navy uses for mine detection and force protection.

AP Photo/Denis Poroy

Data on Navy dolphins paved the way towards a better understanding of human nutrition, aging, and chronic illness

While research had shown a link between C15:0 and better health in humans, it wasn't clear whether dairy fat might be the cause. Venn-Watson's years of research with the Navy found dolphins were more likely to age healthfully if they had high levels of C15:0, which helped narrow down the link between the fatty acid and human health.

"Dolphins aren't getting cheese or ice cream in their diet, they're getting their C-15 from a completely different source in fish," she said. "What the dolphins couldn't tell us is how they were feeling. They weren't saying 'I'm sleeping better' or 'I'm less hungry."

The next goal, she said, is to figure out why humans who increase C15:0 do report benefits of sleeping better and being less hungry, including Venn-Watson herself.

"The huge question I have is, can we understand who can best benefit from C-15," Venn-Watson said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Prebiotics vs probiotics: differences, benefits and foods

Prebiotics vs probiotics: which are better for gastrointestinal health? A healthy gut plays a major role in our overall health and wellbeing, and taking prebiotics and probiotics – either in food or supplement form – is one way to boost the digestive system and keep it working efficiently.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Acids#Us Navy#Dairy#Essential Fatty Acid#Szakaly Getty#C15#Saturat
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Diabetes
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily For Younger, Healthier-Looking Skin

Your diet is intricately linked to your complexion, and just as eating certain foods can cause irritation on the surface of the skin, so too can other ingredients improve your appearance and allow you to look healthier and brighter. Although a well-rounded skincare routine will also help to keep your complexion glowing, the inclusion of certain ingredients within your day to day diet may be able to take you to the next level, working in an anti-aging capacity while also generally amplifying your natural glow.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
SKIN CARE
Seattle Times

How much water do you really need to drink?

When I ask people how much water they drink daily, the answers I get are all over the map, from almost none to more than 100 ounces. That’s quite a range, but how much is optimal? You’ve probably heard the recommendation to drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water, or 64 ounces, per day. While that’s an easy-to-remember place to start, that recommendation itself isn’t based on … anything.
HEALTH
One Green Planet

6 Drinks That Can Help You Fall Asleep Easier

Are you getting enough sleep? A good night’s sleep is an essential component of health. However, it is often overlooked since getting those eight full hours each night does not always come easy. Most experts recommend that the average adult get between seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Still, a December 2013 Gallup poll found that 40 percent of Americans regularly only get six hours or less of sleep daily. Fortunately, there are a variety of sleep-inducing drinks that can help you fall asleep easier. From warm almond milk to chamomile tea, there’s no shortage of beverages that can help you catch some z’s.
LIFESTYLE
Insider

Insider

351K+
Followers
25K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy