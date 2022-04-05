ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift fans are apparently begging NYU students to buy their graduation tickets for hundreds of dollars

By Callie Ahlgrim
 1 day ago

Taylor Swift accepts the Global Icon award at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

  • Taylor Swift fans are trying to buy graduation tickets from New York University seniors.
  • The singer is set to receive an honorary degree and give a commencement speech at the ceremony in May.
  • According to NYU's The Click, some fans have offered as much as $500 for a seat.

Taylor Swift fans are apparently begging for access to New York University's 2022 graduation ceremony by offering students money online.

The Grammy-winning singer is set to receive an honorary doctorate of fine arts and deliver a commencement speech at the ceremony in May , which will be held at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Eager to see their elusive hero, who hasn't been on tour since 2018, local fans are posting on Reddit and Twitter offering to purchase extra tickets.

According to The Click , a website run by NYU master's students studying journalism, some fans have offered as much as $500 for a seat. There were also fans who "offered to pretend to be there in support of the student who sold them a ticket," The Click's Ben Shimkus reported.

One post on the NYU Subreddit , which has since been deleted by the person who originally posted it, was titled "Anyone have one extra 2022 graduation ticket?"

One comment reads, "I'm sorry but this is really annoying. This is not a Taylor Swift concert. It's a graduation. I can't get tickets for my family who have told me they're excited to come watch me graduate for years and you're trying to take up any extra tickets because you really like Taylor Swift?"

Another commenter wrote, "please join the club, i've offered people SERIOUS money for a ticket. no one's budged so [good luck] on your search."

Comments / 8

Kathryn Roberts
1d ago

It's a PRETEND Degree, like the little medals kids get for Participation

