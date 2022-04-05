ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Mike’s 4 p.m. First Alert Weather Forecast: April 5, 2022

By Mike McCall
WCTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives...

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

First Alert Forecast: unseasonably cold despite sunshine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Quick reminder: make sure you have set your clocks one hour forward for the beginning of Daylight Saving Time! Your First Alert Forecast opens with the ending to a very brisk yet bright Sunday courtesy of the strong cold front pushing across the Cape Fear Saturday morning.
WILMINGTON, NC
WCTV

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: April 6, 2022

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022. It includes severe weather alerts!. Rob's Wednesday Noon Forecast: April 6, 2022. Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you...
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: stormy periods through Tuesday

TUESDAY: An upper disturbance will pinwheel across the state through the day – bringing a few opportunities of showers and storms along with it. An active, stormy morning will give way to a lull through the mid-day hours ahead of another uptick in scattered storms by late afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. Storms will gradually taper off through the overnight hours with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Any strong storms that can develop could feature lightning, gusty winds and hail.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
WCTV

Classes canceled, roads closed, cleanup underway: another round of severe weather hits South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Homeowners and public works crews are cleaning up in at least three more South Georgia counties slammed by severe weather. Thomas University has canceled on-campus classes Thursday because of storm damage on and around its campus on the south side of Thomasville. Nearby, there are reports of serious storm damage in neighborhoods off of South Pinetree Boulevard. The city has closed part of South Pinetree from West Jackson Street to Magnolia Avenue as crews work to repair damage to utility lines.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

GALLERY: Storm damage pictures out of Barwick, Georgia

BARWICK, Ga. (WCTV) - Following Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak in South Georgia, a WCTV viewer sent pictures of storm damage near the Brooks County-Thomas County line to our newsroom. Viewer Hope McColm says the photos were taken at her parents’ place in Barwick. View the pictures in the gallery...
BARWICK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy