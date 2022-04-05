Mike’s 4 p.m. First Alert Weather Forecast: April 5, 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Quick reminder: make sure you have set your clocks one hour forward for the beginning of Daylight Saving Time! Your First Alert Forecast opens with the ending to a very brisk yet bright Sunday courtesy of the strong cold front pushing across the Cape Fear Saturday morning.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day. With possible dangerous weather scheduled to arrive later this afternoon for the Big Bend and South Georgia, the WCTV First Alert Weather Team wants to make sure we are all more weather aware today. All modes of severe weather...
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022. It includes severe weather alerts!. Rob's Wednesday Noon Forecast: April 6, 2022. Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you...
TUESDAY: An upper disturbance will pinwheel across the state through the day – bringing a few opportunities of showers and storms along with it. An active, stormy morning will give way to a lull through the mid-day hours ahead of another uptick in scattered storms by late afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. Storms will gradually taper off through the overnight hours with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Any strong storms that can develop could feature lightning, gusty winds and hail.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tornado swept through Washington County early Thursday morning, leaving several homes destroyed. One home in Alford was thrown across the yard, crashing into a barn. The man who was in the house at the time, Dean Locke, ran outside to his car and was trapped...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Homeowners and public works crews are cleaning up in at least three more South Georgia counties slammed by severe weather. Thomas University has canceled on-campus classes Thursday because of storm damage on and around its campus on the south side of Thomasville. Nearby, there are reports of serious storm damage in neighborhoods off of South Pinetree Boulevard. The city has closed part of South Pinetree from West Jackson Street to Magnolia Avenue as crews work to repair damage to utility lines.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -What’s usually an event filled with thousands, Springtime Tallahassee saw a smaller than usual crowd after weather canceled the parade and halted foot traffic for the Jubilee. But that didn’t stop residents and even visitors from enjoying the event. “I think everybody should come and...
BARWICK, Ga. (WCTV) - Following Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak in South Georgia, a WCTV viewer sent pictures of storm damage near the Brooks County-Thomas County line to our newsroom. Viewer Hope McColm says the photos were taken at her parents’ place in Barwick. View the pictures in the gallery...
Comments / 0