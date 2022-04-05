ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easter activities at Tennessee State Parks

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring has sprung at Tennessee State Parks in April, and Easter weekend has many opportunities to go out and explore.

Four park restaurants will be serving Easter meals. The park system also suggests exploring park activities like golf or joining an egg hunt.

Montgomery Bell State Park, Cumberland Mountain State Park, David Crockett State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park will all be serving lunch on April 17, which is Easter Sunday. Montgomery Bell will also serve lunch on April 16 and brunch on Easter and David Crockett State Park will also serve breakfast on Easter.

20,000 Eggs to be dropped from the sky in Oak Ridge Easter weekend

Easter egg hunts will be offered at three different state parks. At T.O. Fuller State Park, a hunt will be held on April 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. Tims Ford State Park and Fort Pillow State Historic Park will have hunts on April 16 starting at 2 p.m. All of the hunts ask for a donation to participate.

On April 9 at 10 a.m., Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park will hold a class teaching egg dyeing techniques. Everyone will take home six eggs and kits to dye their own eggs at home. The class is $25 per person.

On April 16 at 2 p.m. at Edgar Evins State Park, there will be a Celebration of Spring/Easter Boat Ride. Each ride will cost $10 and go out every 30 minutes. It is suggested that people register in advance as walk-ups are not guaranteed a spot. Also, credit cards will not be accepted for walk-ups. To register, click here .

Tennessee Smokies won’t play in Knoxville until 2025

On Easter Sunday, there will be a hike at 1 p.m. at Norris Dam State Park. Hikers are asked to meet at the Canteen and bring water and wear close-toed shoes.

For more information on all the Easter events, including menus for the Easter meals, click here.

Kingsport Times-News

Nickajack Cave should be turned into a state historic site

I once visited Marion County’s Nickajack Cave and was sad about how little the history of the place is told there. The woods near the cave have a trail and boardwalk, and the area is maintained as a wildlife refuge by TVA and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. But, in my opinion, the cave (now permanently flooded by Nickajack Dam) is the most overlooked historic site in Tennessee.
