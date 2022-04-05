ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House reunion is latest sign of Biden-Obama friendship

By WILL WEISSERT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6tsQ_0f0JkvHV00
1 of 16

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the final days of his presidency, Barack Obama surprised then-Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and moved his No. 2 to tears by evoking the poetry of W.B. Yeats and declaring, “Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.’”

Obama returned Tuesday to the White House to mark the 12th anniversary of his administration’s signature health care law. He jokingly referred to Biden as “vice president” before the pair embraced.

“Most of all, coming back here gives me a chance to say thank you and spend some time with an extraordinary friend and partner who was by my side for eight years,” Obama said.

He later had lunch with Biden, as they did weekly while Obama was president.

“They are real friends, not just Washington friends,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who added, “It’s not a relationship of obligation. It’s one where they developed a deep and close friendship through the course of their time serving together.”

The two originally competed for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination, then Obama made Biden his running mate to bring Washington experience to the ticket. Biden said he wanted to be the last person in the room giving Obama advice.

Biden proved an asset to Obama in that election and the two only got closer while winning a second term in 2012. Some of Biden’s key tasks included overseeing the disbursement of federal stimulus funds following the 2008 financial crisis, and helping negotiate major legislation with Republicans in Congress. After the health law was passed in 2010, he memorably declared that it was a “big (expletive) deal.”

That Biden and Obama enjoyed each other’s company was obvious during lighthearted moments, as when they attended a 2010 Georgetown-Duke basketball game. But they also collaborated closely during serious Cabinet meetings, and amid tragedy, including somberly laying flowers together outside the scene of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida. Obama helped console Biden after the death of son Beau, from a brain tumor in 2015, and after Biden agonized before ultimately deciding not to run for president in 2016.

After Republican Donald Trump won that race, Obama worked to keep that from repeating in 2020, campaigning hard for Biden in key swing states.

Comments / 53

No Nonsense
1d ago

There was no reunion and their was no friendship! I saw Biden rejected and avoided like a plague! I almost felt sorry for the man!

Reply(2)
16
Dick Smith
2d ago

Obama ruined health care his wife ruined the schools Food they all need to get out of the white house

Reply(6)
36
MCic(Me)
13h ago

Obama was there for the photo of. He and Harris turned their backs on Biden and the world was watching. Too bad we can't fire the entire Biden Administration and start over.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Ok Magazine

Where Are Malia and Sasha Obama Now That They Left the White House?

After spending eight years in the public eye because of their father, President Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha Obama are now all grown up and out on their own. Malia is 23 years old and a recent Harvard University graduate. Sasha is 20 years old and a sophomore at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan. The girls returned home to live with the former President and his wife, Michelle, when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Miami Herald

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Ap#The White House#Democratic
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain 'asked Hunter' for $2,000 for the Vice President's residence in 2012 and told him to 'keep this low low key'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain hit up Hunter Biden for a quick $2,000 charity contribution he sought to keep 'low key' back in 2012, newly unearthed emails reveal. Klain's solicitation was for the Vice President's Residence Foundation, a non-profit that helps keep up and refurbish the vice president's mansion, where then-Vice President Joe Biden was living at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

840K+
Followers
413K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy