Carnival, Change Healthcare rise; Block, Acuity fall

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Tivity Health Inc., down 8 cents to $32.17.

Stone Point Capital is buying the health program administrator for about $2 billion.

Carnival Corp., up 48 cents to $20.22.

The cruise line gave investors an encouraging update on bookings.

CME Group Inc., up $2.87 to $237.46.

The derivatives marketplace plans to launch a new micro metals product next month, pending regulatory review.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $14.95 to $170.12.

The lighting maker said it continues to deal with a global component shortage.

Change Healthcare Inc., up $1.63 to $23.73.

The health care technology company agreed to delay the closing of its sale to UnitedHealth Group.

AbbVie Inc., up $1.54 to $163.43.

The drugmaker’s Allergan unit released encouraging data on a treatment aimed at adults with age-related blurry near vision.

Baxter International Inc., up $1.02 to $76.49.

The drug and medical device maker announced U.S. regulatory clearance for a device to help treat kidney injury patients.

Block Inc., down $9.27 to $135.92.

The financial services and digital payments company launched an investigation into a security breach.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

