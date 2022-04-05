ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Study: Arkansas Republicans more likely to provoke on social media

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study done by Redact.dev shows that 38% of Republicans in Arkansas admit to posting provocatively on social media with the explicit intention of inciting a reaction, compared to 30% of Democrats and 5% who identify as independent.

According to a news release from the company, the survey looked at 5,502 social media users who identify as Democrats, Republicans, or independents, to find out whether they knowingly post polarizing content about politics with the explicit intention to incite a reaction from other users with opposing views.

Despite frequent accusations from each side over the years, the survey showed that voters who identify as Democrats, Republicans, or independents are almost as equally likely to bait each other on social media.

Arkansas is the 5th worst state for working from home, study says

Overall, Democrats were 12%, Republicans were at 11%, and independents were 11%, according to the release. The results vary across states, however.

Redact.dev has an interactive map on its website that shows which political party’s voters in which states are more likely to share provoking posts.

Redact.dev offers advice when posting politics online:

  • While the internet gives a platform to express freedom of speech, it’s important to remember posts can have implications in terms of a person’s job if they are not careful.
  • People should remember their full name is available for recruiters to view on their resume. It is a quick few buttons to click before they could find social media profiles, especially if they’re public profiles. Controversial posts result in missing out on that dream job.
  • People shouldn’t forget that there are different sides to every topic and chances are, some people will disagree. If people are not prepared to handle the opposing comments and arguments from other internet users, it could be a good idea to avoid posting.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

Comments / 12

garchils
1d ago

Well, yeah! In Ark, we get a kick out of getting a rise out of folks. We like to shake up those “Save Spaces” out there, especially those in NwA

Reply
7
