Nebraska Unicameral fails to override Gov. Rickett’s rent aid veto

The Nebraska Legislature has reached a critical juncture. In the coming weeks, Senators will make important votes on a budget that will shape the future of our state. On March 11th, the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee released its amendments to my proposed budget. This week, Senators will begin debating what to do with billions of taxpayer dollars. Specifically, they will decide whether surplus State revenues should be used for more government spending or returned to Nebraskans through tax relief. This extra revenue isn’t my money as Governor. It’s not the Legislature’s money. It’s the people’s money.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO