A good egg recipe can take you far in life, but sometimes a good gadget can take you even further! Sure, Ree Drummond's method for sunny-side up eggs will help you make an Instagram-worthy breakfast and you really can't go wrong with her recipe for a foolproof ham and cheese frittata. Still, sometimes you still find yourself wondering just how long it takes to boil an egg or how to poach an egg for the perfect eggs Benedict? We get it! Making brunch at home is harder than it looks. Don't worry, we've found some innovative egg gadgets that will completely change the way you think about breakfast.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO