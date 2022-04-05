Wilson Sonsini taps Capitol Hill alums to manage tech client crises

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati said Tuesday the technology and life sciences-focused firm has created a new group aimed at helping companies navigate potentially high-stakes matters like congressional and regulatory investigations.

Beth George, a San Francisco-based cybersecurity partner who rejoined Wilson Sonsini in November after a stint as acting general counsel at the U.S. Department of Defense, will head the new strategic risk and crisis management group.

The Silicon Valley-founded law firm said government veterans Andrew Dockham and Janet Hyojeong Kim have joined its Washington, D.C., office as partners on the new team.

Dockham and Kim in an interview pointed to increased scrutiny of tech companies on Capitol Hill.

"Congress' interest in tech companies, and in disruptive new industries, has been heightened over the past five, 10 years," said Kim.

Starting in January 2021, she served as associate counsel to the president in the Office of the White House Counsel and previously worked for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the firm said.

Dockham, before joining Wilson Sonsini, was chief counsel for retiring Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman, ranking member for the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, the firm said. He has long held other counsel roles in the Senate and the House.

Wilson Sonsini said the new group will help clients address issues including data breaches, allegations of corporate malfeasance and supply chain failures.

The firm sees value in building out a group with professionals who have experience in congressional investigations and know the "particular rules and customs that apply to that practice," Kim said.

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com