Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've been looking for a way to spice up your wardrobe this season, why not try the fashion item many big-name celebs are making cool again? Yes, that's right, thanks to celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Garner, the classic denim overalls you may remember from your childhood have made their way back onto the scene. And while shopping their exact overalls can be pricey, we found a similar shopper-loved pair on Amazon that comes in over 40 styles and washes — and many of them are on sale right now.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 HOURS AGO