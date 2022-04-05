ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Pembroke Pines teen has been spotted three times as search continues

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago
Missing Pembroke Pines teen has been spotted three times as search continues Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Searchers continued combing Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach on Tuesday hoping to find a 14-year-old Pembroke Pines boy who has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Nicholas Gattorno was last seen with his 12-year-old brother, Jonah, on Monday afternoon when both were spotted at Mizell-Johnson State Park by Hollywood police. Nicholas jumped into the Intracoastal Waterway and swam west toward Port Everglades. He was seen making it safely to land but hasn’t been seen since.

Jonah was apprehended by Hollywood police and returned to his grandfather, who, along with his grandmother, are the legal guardians for the boys. The grandfather declined comment when reached Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not known whether the boys were planning to run away from home. A Pembroke Pines police incident report classifies the boys as “juvenile runaways” who might have been headed to Key West, but a relative who was searching the state park isn’t certain whether that’s true.

“I think they came over here thinking there were going fishing and camping,” said Diana Matty, the boys’ aunt who is also the West Palm Beach Fire Chief.

Pembroke Pines police said they’ve spotted Nicholas three times — walking in Dania Beach, near the Dania Beach fishing pier, and prior to him swimming across the Intracoastal. Each time he’s run away.

Searchers from Pembroke Pines police Special Victims Unit have been joined for the past three days by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Florida Wildlife Commission Land & Water Support, the U.S. Coast Guard, Dania Beach lifeguards, Dania Beach Park Rangers, Florida State Park Rangers and Hollywood police in the search.

Also, Matty organized a group of volunteers from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties to assist the search. Her group includes about a dozen volunteers and two dogs. They were searching until 6:30 p.m. Monday and returned to the park about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

But she admitted it’s getting down to the critical hours of the search. She said if Nicholas is on his own, he’s probably cold and hungry.

“Today is make it or break it,” she said.

Matty said she’s “optimistic” about the search but said she’s also concerned Nicholas might have tried to swim back across the Intracoastal after searchers left Monday night. The area where he made landfall after swimming across the waterway is near the working cranes that offload cargo ships at Port Everglades. Matty said it’s a fenced area and if someone is spotted nearby, workers are likely to call police. That’s why she thinks it’s possible Nicholas swam back across the Intracoastal.

“The thing that frightens me is the strength of the current,” she said.

The Pembroke Pines police incident report says the grandfather took Nicholas’ cell phone Friday because Nicholas skipped school. The grandmother noticed Jonah’s school book bag was packed with clothes Saturday. He said he was cleaning his room.

The grandfather last saw the boys in their bedroom before he went to bed about 11 p.m. Saturday. The grandmother woke up at 5 a.m. Sunday and noticed the boys’ bicycles were gone from the patio. She checked their bedroom and noticed they were gone.

One of the boys’ friends said he got a text message from Nicholas on Saturday night asking him to leave fishing gear outside because Nicholas and Jonah were going fishing in West Palm Beach with their grandmother. The fishing gear was gone Sunday morning. But the friend also said the brothers used a chat app to say they were going to Key West to meet with their biological father.

The biological father told police he’d been in touch with Nicholas but didn’t know his location.

Matty said if Nicholas is spotted by someone, they should take a picture and then call police instead of trying to apprehend him because he might get frightened and run.

Pembroke Pines Police are asking anyone with information to call 954-431-2200.

Chris Perkins can be reached at chperkins@sunsentinel.com .

Comments / 1

Stormy Seas
1d ago

Sounds like domestic violence and the kids will do anything to get away. You may want to check those Grandparents out. This is sheer determination, to get away.

Reply
2
