Arroyo Grande, CA

Caltrans funds slotted for Central Coast transportation projects

By Bethany Reeves
 1 day ago
Caltrans District 5 has been awarded $2.34 million total in grant funding for eight sustainable transportation projects, officials announced Tuesday.

The latest round of funding is going to projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve the state highway system, enhance access to walkways and bike paths and boost natural disaster preparedness.

More than $642,000 is headed to the Central Coast for three projects located in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and in the city of Arroyo Grande.

$296,000 is heading to the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments for a county-wide Vehicle Miles Traveled Mitigation Program. $221,325 will go to Arroyo Grande for the city's Active Transportation Plan. $125,0000 will assist the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) for its Coordinated Public Transit - Human Services Transportation Plan.

"These grants are funding the planning for sustainable and more resilient transportation projects that will prepare the state for rising sea levels, wildfires and other climate related impacts," Caltrans Interim Director Steven Keck said in a release. "By collaborating with local communities, we are working together to achieve both our climate goals and an equitable transportation infrastructure."

The money comes from state and federal funds, including California Senate Bill 1 , which provides a total of $5 billion each year for state transportation projects.

A full list of project awardees is available online.

