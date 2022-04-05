ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Why nurses are raging and quitting after the RaDonda Vaught verdict

By Brett Kelman
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exMmx_0f0Ji3DI00

A Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse on duty. The criminal conviction of a former VUMC nurse DaRonda Vaught is causing some nurses to choose to quit their jobs. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Emma Moore felt cornered. At a community health clinic in Portland, Oregon, the 29-year-old nurse practitioner said she felt overwhelmed and undertrained. Coronavirus patients flooded the clinic for two years, and Moore struggled to keep up.

Then the stakes became clear. On March 25, about 2,400 miles away in a Tennessee courtroom, former nurse RaDonda Vaught was convicted of two felonies and facing eight years in prison for a fatal medication mistake.

Like many nurses, Moore wondered if that could be her. She’d made medication errors before, although none so grievous. But what about the next one? In the pressure cooker of pandemic-era health care, another mistake felt inevitable.

Four days after Vaught’s verdict, Moore quit. She said Vaught’s verdict contributed to her decision.

“It’s not worth the possibility or the likelihood that this will happen,” Moore said, “if I’m in a situation where I’m set up to fail.”

In the wake of Vaught’s trial ― an extremely rare case of a health care worker being criminally prosecuted for a medical error ― nurses and nursing organizations have condemned the verdict through tens of thousands of social media posts, shares, comments, and videos. They warn that the fallout will ripple through their profession, demoralizing and depleting the ranks of nurses already stretched thin by the pandemic. Ultimately, they say, it will worsen health care for all.

The big response we are seeing is because all of us are acutely aware of how bad the pandemic has exacerbated the existing problem. Setting a precedent for criminally charging (for) an error is only going to make this exponentially worse.

– Ashley Bartholomew, Tampa, Florida nurse

Statements from the American Nurses Association , the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses , and the National Medical Association each said Vaught’s conviction set a “dangerous precedent.” Linda Aiken, a nursing and sociology professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said that although Vaught’s case is an “outlier,” it will make nurses less forthcoming about mistakes.

“One thing that everybody agrees on is it’s going to have a dampening effect on the reporting of errors or near misses, which then has a detrimental effect on safety,” Aiken said. “The only way you can really learn about errors in these complicated systems is to have people say, ‘Oh, I almost gave the wrong drug because …’

“Well, nobody is going to say that now.”

Why Nurses Are Raging and Quitting After the RaDonda Vaught Verdict

Fear and outrage about Vaught’s case have swirled among nurses on Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit. On TikTok, a video platform increasingly popular among medical professionals, videos with the “#RaDondaVaught” hashtag totaled more than 47 million views.

Vaught’s supporters catapulted a plea for her clemency to the top of Change.org, a petition website. And thousands also joined a Facebook group planning to gather in protest outside Vaught’s sentencing hearing in May.

Ashley Bartholomew, 36, a Tampa, Florida, nurse who followed the trial through YouTube and Twitter, echoed the fear of many others. Nurses have long felt forced into “impossible situations” by mounting responsibilities and staffing shortages, she said, particularly in hospitals that operate with lean staffing models.

“The big response we are seeing is because all of us are acutely aware of how bad the pandemic has exacerbated the existing problems,” Bartholomew said. And “setting a precedent for criminally charging [for] an error is only going to make this exponentially worse.”

Vaught, who worked at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, was convicted in the death of Charlene Murphey, a 75-year-old patient who died from a drug mix-up in 2017. Murphey was prescribed a dose of a sedative, Versed, but Vaught accidentally withdrew a powerful paralyzer, vecuronium, from an automated medication-dispensing cabinet and administered it to the patient.

Prosecutors argued that Vaught overlooked many obvious signs she’d withdrawn the wrong drug and did not monitor Murphey after she was given a deadly dose. Vaught owned up to the error but said it was an honest mistake ― not a crime.

Some of Vaught’s peers support the conviction.

Scott Shelp, a California nurse with a small YouTube channel, posted a 26-minute self-described “unpopular opinion” that Vaught deserves to serve prison time. “We need to stick up for each other,” he said, “but we cannot defend the indefensible.”

Shelp said he would never make the same error as Vaught and “neither would any competent nurse.” Regarding concerns that the conviction would discourage nurses from disclosing errors, Shelp said “dishonest” nurses “should be weeded out” of the profession anyway.

“In any other circumstance, I can’t believe anyone ― including nurses ― would accept ‘I didn’t mean to’ as a serious defense,” Shelp said. “Punishment for a harmful act someone actually did is justice.”

Vaught was acquitted of reckless homicide but convicted of a lesser charge, criminally negligent homicide, and gross neglect of an impaired adult. As outrage spread across social media, the Nashville district attorney’s office defended the conviction, saying in a statement it was “not an indictment against the nursing profession or the medical community.”

“This case is, and always has been, about the one single individual who made 17 egregious actions, and inactions, that killed an elderly woman,” said the office’s spokesperson, Steve Hayslip. “The jury found that Vaught’s actions were so far below the protocols and standard level of care, that the jury (which included a longtime nurse and another health care professional) returned a guilty verdict in less than four hours.”

The office of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee confirmed he is not considering clemency for Vaught despite the Change.org petition, which had amassed about 187,000 signatures as of April 4.

Lee spokesperson Casey Black said that outside of death penalty cases the governor relies on the Board of Parole to recommend defendants for clemency, which happens only after sentencing and a board investigation.

But the controversy around Vaught’s case is far from over. As of April 4, more than 8,200 people had joined a Facebook group planning a march in protest outside the courthouse during her sentencing May 13.

Among the event’s planners is Tina Visant, the host of “ Good Nurse Bad Nurse ,” a podcast that followed Vaught’s case and opposed her prosecution.

“I don’t know how Nashville is going to handle it,” Visant said of the protest during a recent episode about Vaught’s trial. “There are a lot of people coming from all over.”

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

This story can be republished for free ( details ).

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

Subscribe to KHN’s free Morning Briefing.

The post Why nurses are raging and quitting after the RaDonda Vaught verdict appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 1

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Ford Motor expresses concern about Mason

Ford Motor Company officials are in communication with the Tennessee Comptroller about its financial takeover plans for Mason, Tenn., a small majority Black town located less than five miles from the automaker’s new electric vehicle plant, a company spokesman said Friday. However, Virginia Rivers — Mason’s Vice Mayor — said no one with Ford has […] The post Ford Motor expresses concern about Mason appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Knoxville hospital uses COVID as liability shield for suit over fatal medical mistake

A Knoxville hospital is trying to use the COVID-19 pandemic to shield itself from liability for a nurse’s fatal medication administration mistake, court records show. Sonny Caldwell was being treated for various conditions, including COVID-19, while he was a patient at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in October 2020, but an investigation by the Knox […] The post Knoxville hospital uses COVID as liability shield for suit over fatal medical mistake appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: The underbelly of Mason’s financial takeover

What no one is saying out loud about Mason, Tenn. is there’s a racist pattern of targeting Black leadership in this state that goes back decades. The hostility has been followed up with violence. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.  was assassinated and Elbert Williams, a leader of the Brownsville NAACP,  was lynched not far from […] The post Commentary: The underbelly of Mason’s financial takeover appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Aiken
Oxygen

‘Inside The Devil’s House’: A Killer Cuts A Baby Out Of An Expectant Mother’s Womb

Skidmore, Missouri is known for its small town charms, but 18 years ago, it became the scene of an unthinkable crime that still makes seasoned authorities tear up. On December 16, 2004, Becky Harper, the mother of 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnet, made an anguished call to 911 at 3:30 p.m.. Harper said her daughter, who was eight months pregnant, was at home on the floor and that “it looks like her stomach had exploded.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTVM

500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

(CNN) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound bear. The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird feeders and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years. Recently, the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area. Officials...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sentinel

Texas loses high court case over prayer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a Texas death row inmate seeking to have his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution. The high court’s decision won’t keep John Henry Ramirez from being executed. But the justices in an...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kaiser Health News#Sentencing#Vumc
Tennessee Lookout

Comptroller to take over majority-Black town of Mason, ahead of Ford investment in west Tennessee

Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said Tuesday that he will be taking control of the finances of Mason, Tenn. a majority Black town of about 1,500 people located within five miles of the future site Blue Oval City, the Ford electric truck and battery plant that represents one of the largest manufacturing investments in the state’s […] The post Comptroller to take over majority-Black town of Mason, ahead of Ford investment in west Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Comptroller scales back financial oversight plans for Town of Mason

The town of Mason could be free from state financial oversight as soon as July or August after a “very positive meeting” between state and local officials, Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said Tuesday. “We were able to put together a positive plan moving forward,” Mumpower said shortly after a 70-minute meeting with Mason’s Mayor, Vice […] The post Tennessee Comptroller scales back financial oversight plans for Town of Mason appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Judges strike down Tennessee law allowing warrantless searches by state wildlife officials

The longstanding practice of conducting warrantless searches on private property by officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is unconstitutional, a three judge panel hearing a case in Benton County Circuit Court ruled Tuesday. The ruling invalidates Tennessee law that TWRA has relied on to conduct warrantless searches and surveillance on private land in order […] The post Judges strike down Tennessee law allowing warrantless searches by state wildlife officials appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Nashville groups seek benefits for low-income East Nashville residents

Metro Nashville councilmembers and affordable housing advocates hope negotiations with developers at the RiverChase apartment site in East Nashville will serve as a solid basis for future development in Nashville to benefit low-income residents. On Tuesday, Councilmembers Zulfat Suara, Sean Parker, Colby Sledge and others met with representatives of Stand Up Nashville (SUN), the Equity […] The post Nashville groups seek benefits for low-income East Nashville residents appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Tennessee Lookout

Forrest family wants to move bust from State Museum

The battle over the bust continues. It’s led, in part, by Collierville resident Lee Miller, who claims family kinship to Lt. Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest. He exhibits a hero worship for Forrest so deep he says the Confederate leader’s funeral drew more people than Elvis’ last rites. “Gen. Forrest was so well-respected that everybody came […] The post Forrest family wants to move bust from State Museum appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Senate passes bill to preempt local laws on oil and gas pipelines

The Tennessee Senate passed a controversial pipeline preemption bill on Thursday in spite of concerns about the effect oil and gas pipelines could have on personal property and drinking water. Before passage, Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, sponsor of SB2077, amended the bill to allow for wellhead protections and to align with its House counterpart. Critics […] The post Tennessee Senate passes bill to preempt local laws on oil and gas pipelines appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

‘This is akin to a hostile takeover’

MASON, Tenn. – The Tennessee Comptroller issued an unusual appeal last week to residents of this small, majority Black town, which occupies fewer than two square miles in rural west Tennessee.  “In my opinion, it’s time for Mason to relinquish its charter,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower wrote in a letter mailed to each one of Mason’s […] The post ‘This is akin to a hostile takeover’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

3K+
Followers
690
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy