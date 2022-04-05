ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Student shot at Erie, Pennsylvania school; person of interest fled

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrG3p_0f0Ji0Z700

One student was injured when multiple shots were fired Tuesday morning in a high school in northwestern Pennsylvania, and a person of interest in the shooting left the school after the gunfire, officials said.

Erie's Public Schools said the shooting happened inside the Erie High School building shortly after 9:20 a.m., prompting what the district called a "hard lockdown."

The injured student was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition. Authorities were searching for "a known person of interest who fled the building," the district said. No further information was released about the person being sought.

Mike Nolan, deputy chief of the Erie police department, told reporters earlier that it was unclear how many shots were fired and declined comment on what type of firearm was involved and whether it was recovered.

Police said they had secured the high school and asked people to avoid the area, the city said in a Twitter post. Students were dismissed classroom by classroom about an hour after the shooting, officials said.

The school district said there would be no school for Erie High School students for the remainder of the week, with the annual spring break to be observed next week. Officials said counselors would be available this afternoon for students, staff and parents at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology, an adult education school.

"We are devastated and angered by this senseless tragedy, and we are all hoping for the full and speedy recovery of the student involved," Superintendent Brian Polito said in a statement.

Officials said the school doesn't have metal detectors. The Erie Education Association, which represents school faculty and staff, said it had for years called for safety improvements but "each time, we're told, 'it will take time, we're working on it.'"

"We will not stand by one day more until the safety of our students and staff is properly addressed," the organization said in a statement, WICU-TV reported.

The school district vowed to release detailed information about the plan for a return to school in the coming days.

"The well-being of our students and staff is and always will be our priority, and we will take every measure possible to ensure their safety and security," the district's statement said.

Mayor Joe Schember called the shooting "very saddening," adding that "schools should be safe places where children learn and grow."

Gov. Tom Wolf said he was "deeply disturbed" by the shooting.

"Students, faculty and staff deserve to feel safe in their school and community, yet gun violence continues to impact all corners of our commonwealth," he said in a post on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Erie High School Shooting Suspect In Custody

By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — The suspect in the shooting that left a student injured at Erie High School is in custody. A student was injured in a shooting at Erie High School on Tuesday morning. The teenager was being treated at a hospital and was stable, school officials said. Police converged on the school building on Cherry Street just after 9:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting. (Photo Credit: CBS News) The school was put “on hard lockdown” while police secured the building, Erie Schools officials said. The suspect ran from the school building, Pennsylvania state police said. On Wednesday,...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
YourErie

Shots fired into home on Hope Dr. in Erie

Erie Police are investigating after around two dozen shots were fired in a residential neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. Monday. According to reports from the scene, more than 20 shell casings were found at the scene in the 2600 block of Hope Drive. Police said several of those shots hit a home in that area. No […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Person Of Interest#Northwestern Pennsylvania#Erie High School
PennLive.com

Police need help ID'ing suspected gunman in Sheetz robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Police charge 17-year-old with attempted homicide

Erie Police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted homicide. The 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and injured a 15-year-old girl around 3 a.m. on March 13. Officers were called to the residence in the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue on a report of a home invasion. The victim is now in stable condition. For news delivered […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
YourErie

Ex-boyfriend sends threatening texts while PSP troopers are present

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local man has been arrested after sending threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. On April 3, the Pennsylvania State Police received a complaint about alleged harassment in Conneaut Township. According to a PSP news release, a female victim had reported that her ex-boyfriend was calling and texting her […]
ERIE, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
87K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy