ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly-based program aims to increase number of Black male teachers across the United States

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142mBJ_0f0JhoNr00

To walk down the halls of Mastery Shoemaker Charter School with Sharif El-Mekki is like walking with a rock star. Everyone knows who he is, and everyone loves him.

"El-Mekki!" shouted Mastery Shoemaker 12th grader Malachi Roseborough as he sees the veteran educator of 26 years walking near the front office.

"You can't just not like El-Mekki. I don't know who don't like him," said Roseborough of El-Mekki, who spent 11 years as the school's principal.

His former students think he's one in a million. Indeed, statistically, he's one in a few.

"Less than 2% of public school teachers across this country are Black men," said El- Mekki.

It's the reason he left the job he loves so much to form an organization that the nation needs. El-Mekki founded The Center for Black Educator Development of which he is now CEO.

In 2019, the non-profit created an innovative program to meet its goal of diversifying classrooms.

"One of our big goals is to build a national Black teacher pipeline," said El-Mekki, who says that having more African American teachers can result in better grades and less disciplinary action for African American children.

"His goal is to bring about 21,000 students into the pipeline and produce about 9,000 Black teachers," said Johann Calhoun, bureau chief of Chalkbeat Philadelphia, a non-profit news outlet.

The pipeline program caught Calhoun's eye as it fell in line with one of Chalkbeat's core missions.

"Monitoring race and diversity and how it fits in the classroom is part of Chalkbeat's mission in covering schools," he said.

Three years after its inception, the program has now named its inaugural class of college fellowship recipients. The pipeline provides college scholarships and paid apprenticeships for college students and high schoolers who enroll in the program which can last as long as 12 years.

"Four years of high school... continuing through college, and then the first four years of their teaching career," said El-Mekki.

The program focuses on effective ways to teach children of color, which can have a big impact alongside the presence of an African American man as a teacher.

"Black boys may go through their entire 13 years of K-12 experiences and never have a Black man as a teacher. Never see a Black man as a teacher," said El-Mekki, who adds that future and current teachers who are not people of color have also participated in the program in order to get a better understanding of the framework for teaching African American children.

A Black child with a single Black teacher could be up to 39% less likely to drop out of school, he added. And if they have two, 32% more likely to go to college.

The first class of fellows is made up of four Black male college students. All of them are from Philadelphia.

"They reached out to me to apply for this scholarship," recalled Imere Williams of starting the pipeline in high school.

He's now a sophomore at West Chester University, receiving help paying for his education through the scholarship he received from The Center for Black Educator Development.

"When I graduate, I plan to go back to Philadelphia," he said. "Just start my career, have my own classroom, my own group of students."

If Williams and others do end up teaching, there could soon be more Black male educators walking the halls just like El-Mekki used to... getting the "rock star treatment" from students whose lives they've changed.

"We as a collective can definitely make a difference," he said.

The pipeline wants to expand into ten more cities in the next ten years.

The Center for Black Educator Development is accepting applications from college students in the greater Philadelphia area for scholarships and paid apprenticeships.

They're also accepting applications from high schoolers and college students in the greater Philadelphia area for paid apprenticeships. The apprenticeships involve teaching after school and in the summer for Freedom School Literacy Academy.

High School students and college students area are eligible to apply to teach 1st-3rd graders in the program, which is also accepting applications from families of elementary schoolers who wish to enroll in the school both in-person for local children and remotely for children outside the greater Philadelphia area.

For more information on applying for the teacher pipeline or as 1st -3rd grade student for Freedom School Literacy Academy, click here: https://www.thecenterblacked.org/teaching-pathways

Comments / 16

Gia Minton
2d ago

You don't hire someone based on the color of there skin.You hire the best for the job this is discrimination.All the white people need to sue

Reply
5
JTB
2d ago

How about we hire the most qualified teachers regardless of their race? Wouldn’t that benefit the students the most?

Reply
5
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District Launching New Program Overseeing Dismissals At Most Troubled School Corridors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly daily violence impacting students in the School District of Philadelphia is prompting its security teams to take a new approach. Community volunteers will soon oversee dismissals at some of the most troubled school corridors in the city. “Enough already. We’re going to continue to do our part as a school district,” Superintendent Dr. William Hite said. An exasperated superintendent feeling the pain of losing a 15-year-old student to gun violence and seeing a 13-year-old gunned down and critically injured in two separate shootings on the same day. “As a parent, as a grandparent, as a superintendent, as an educator,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
lootpress.com

Gov. Justice announces nearly $23 million to support up to 600 new nursing students at education programs across the state

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Black Child#Black Boys#Racism#Philly#African American#Chalkbeat Philadelphia
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
88K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy