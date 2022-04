(The Center Square) – A proposed bill could reduce Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax almost by half but would only happen if tax revenues do not fall. The bill, SB771, would lower the corporate net income tax from 9.99% to 6.99% by 2024. The text of the legislation states, “If the revenue generated at 6.99% in 2024 equals or exceeds the Independent Fiscal Office revenue projections for the 2024 taxable year at a rate of 9.99%,” then the tax could fall to 5.99%.

