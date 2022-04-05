ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit calorie check leads to arrest

By Joshua Hoggard
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jmfo_0f0JhDv600

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls teen is in custody on drug and gun charges after authorities said they smelled something other than just fast food in the Whataburger drive-thru.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOJil_0f0JhDv600

Donovan Meadows, 17, was arrested Tuesday, April 5 and charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bonds total $2,500.

Police: Man shot after running over worker, stabbing another

According to the affidavit, two investigators with the Drug Enforcement Division of the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office were at the Whataburger on Central Freeway Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022.

The affidavit said one investigator walked to the drive-thru menu to “check the calorie count of a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit” because the lobby was closed.

‘He’s been through so much’: Teen’s Make-A-Wish gift stolen

The affidavit said the investigator smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from a car in the drive-thru.

According to the affidavit, authorities pulled the car over as it was exiting the drive-thru. When an investigator asked the driver, later identified as Meadows, how much marijuana was in the car, Meadows replied, “this much” and handed authorities a joint that was still burning.

The joint later tested positive for marijuana.

Kim Kardashian shows support for death-row inmate Melissa Lucio

Authorities then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, at which time Meadows let authorities know there may be a gun in the car, because his sister had a license to carry.

According to the affidavit, authorities did find a black Glock underneath the driver’s seat of the car.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
WSAW

Two arrested in drug bust at casino

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Forest County. On March 23, a deputy spotted a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of the Potawatomi Carter Casino. The deputy approached a woman in the front passenger seat and spotted drug paraphernalia, investigators say.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
KSST Radio

Felony Amounts Of Cocaine, THC, Marijuana, Weapon Found During Residential Search

Felony amounts of cocaine, THC, marijuana and a weapon were found during a residential search Wednesday afternoon. Three people were taken into custody and arrested. Sulphur Springs Police Special Crimes Unit Lt. Mark Estes, along with police detectives, executed a narcotics search warrant at a South League Street apartment in regard to the alleged sale and use of narcotics. During a search of the residence, Estes reported finding 22.7 grams of cocaine, 62 grams of THC, 2.7 pounds of marijuana and an AR-15 pistol.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Calorie#Kfdx
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WTOK-TV

Drug investigation leads to arrest

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested Monday. Alonzo Norman, 32, has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent. The East Mississippi Drug Task Force...
MERIDIAN, MS
WOWO News

Animal cruelty/neglect investigation underway after dog found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department initiated an animal cruelty/neglect investigation on Wednesday. On March 21, a passing motorist found a dog in the area of U.S. 27 South and Hessen Cassel Road. The driver transported the dog to the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital before the dog was eventually transported to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. Their staff then contacted the sheriff’s department.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
The Brownsville Herald

Man accused of raping disabled woman

A 25-year-old Austin man remains jailed at a Cameron County facility on charges he raped a disabled woman and sent inappropriate photos to the victim and her mother. Nicolas Gomez was arrested Friday, March 18, 2022, on active warrants charging him with aggravated sexual of a disabled person and invasive visual recording, police said.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two arrested in connection to father son, double-homicide

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in connection to the double-homicide of a father and son. Lawrence James Strong and Cesar Olvera were arrested in connection to the homicides, according to a media release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On Dec. 29, 2021 deputies responded to Old Port Isabel Road in […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy