Soccer

Wrexham brush Barnet aside to stay on course for promotion

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Wrexham’s promotion push continued as they put in a dominant performance to beat Barnet 6-0.

The result sees the Red Dragons move up to second in the National League table, while Barnet remain in 16th.

Ollie Palmer put Wrexham ahead in the 15th minute, finding the bottom corner and they then doubled their lead 13 minutes later through Paul Mullin, who smashed the ball home from close range.

Jordan Davies added a third for the hosts in the 45th minute, hitting the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Wrexham picked up where they left off after the break and Ben Tozer slotted home a fourth goal six minutes into the second half, before Reece Hall-Johnson added a fifth in the 74th minute.

Substitute Liam McAlinden completed the scoring four minutes from time to wrap up a satisfying evening for Wrexham.

newschain

Plymouth brush aside 10-man Accrington to claim fifth successive win

League One play-off hopefuls Plymouth continued their impressive form with a 4-0 thrashing of 10-man Accrington at Home Park. Panutche Camara, Joe Edwards, Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardie were on the scoresheet as Argyle claimed their fifth successive win – all of which have come without conceding a goal.Stanley threatened first when Michael Nottingham headed Sean McConville’s 10th-minute corner onto the bar.
SOCCER
newschain

Ephron Mason-Clark goal earns Barnet victory over Boreham Wood

Struggling Barnet dealt a further blow to Boreham Wood’s National League play-off prospects with a 1-0 win at The Hive. Ephron Mason-Clark pounced on a defensive mix-up to grab the only goal after 13 minutes and leave the visitors still searching for their first win since the end of their FA Cup heroics.
SOCCER
