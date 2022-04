DENVER (CBS4) – A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed in Denver on Friday night. Police say he was hit by a car at Race Street and Colfax Avenue. Witnesses say the man was tragically hit head-on. (credit: CBS) “The gentleman in the wheelchair was in the crosswalk. There was a “do not walk sign,” the traffic was still coming when he was in the crosswalk,” said Kirby Shedlowski. The driver stayed at the scene. It’s not clear if the driver will face charges.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO