Investigators seek information about multiple fires in Northeast Portland

 2 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators with Portland Fire and Rescue are seeking information about three fires in the Parkrose neighborhood of Northeast Portland Monday night and early Tuesday morning. All occurred within...

Portland man charged in 3 homicides around the city

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man has been charged in at least five separate shootings that killed three people. The shootings happened within the first three months of 2022. A Multnomah County grand jury filed a new 15-count indictment on March 28, charging Joseph Banks, 49, with three counts of murder in the second degree with a firearm and three counts of attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm. He is also charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault stemming from shootings where the victims survived.
Shots fired at police in Northeast Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bullets flew at Memphis Police officers Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson for the department. MPD said someone shot at officers near the intersection of Raleigh Lagrange Rd. and Henrietta Rd. around 8:30 p.m. The Memphis Police Department said that officers did not return fire and...
Man shot and killed at Gresham storage facility, police say

GRESHAM, Ore. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night at a storage facility in Gresham. Investigators responded to the shooting at Money Saver Mini Storage off Northeast Halsey Street near 192nd Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Police said Timothy Fowlkes, 25, was found dead from...
Bethel Fire Department releases information about H-Marker Lake fire

The Bethel Fire Department has released more information about a house fire that destroyed a home in Bethel on March 14 near H-Marker Lake. Bethel Fire Chief Daron Solsbee said that the department determined the fire to be unintentional. He would not give further details on the cause of the fire. He described the damage to the house as a “total loss.”
Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
Portland's Mall 205 is finally giving up the ghost

PORTLAND, Oregon — They say spring is a season of rebirth. At Mall 205 in Southeast Portland, it also means the death of its old “mall” business model. But depending on who you ask, that happened a long time ago. “It was so dead, like a ghost...
2 rescued after suffering burns from Hazel Dell house fire

HAZEL DELL, Wash — Two people were rescued from a house fire in Hazel Dell early Sunday morning, according to Clark County Fire District 6. Fire officials said they responded to a home on Northeast 80th Street where a two-story house was fully engulfed with flames. They learned that a man and woman inside the home were awakened by their smoke alarm.
Park Blocks tents described as response to city clearing homeless camps

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of volunteers from the group People's Housing Project gathered in Portland's Pearl District on Sunday morning, ready to transform a stack of wooden pallets into three new housing structures for homeless Portlanders at the intersection of Northwest Davis Street and Northwest Park Avenue. "I help...
Fatal shooting under investigation in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in northeast Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue just before 9 p.m. and found a male dead from a gunshot wound.
No one injured in northeast Spokane fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured when a fire started inside the garage of a northeast Spokane home Monday morning. The fire happened on N Walnut St between E Bigelow Gulch and E Francis Ave. Firefighters from several agencies, including District 9, Spokane Valley Fire and Spokane Fire,...
Portland local news

