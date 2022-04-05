Jersey Mike’s raises $730K for the Special Olympics
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jersey Mike’s sandwich shops in the state of Illinois raised more than $730,000 for the Special Olympics during the company’s nationwide Day of Giving on March 30th.
The company donates 100% of its sales on that day to the 2022 games.
The Illinois sales are part of $20 million raised across the U.S., a record-breaking amount.
This year's Special Olympics will begin June 5th in Orlando, Florida.
