Rockford, IL

Jersey Mike’s raises $730K for the Special Olympics

By John Clark
 1 day ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jersey Mike’s sandwich shops in the state of Illinois raised more than $730,000 for the Special Olympics during the company’s nationwide Day of Giving on March 30th.

The company donates 100% of its sales on that day to the 2022 games.

The Illinois sales are part of $20 million raised across the U.S., a record-breaking amount.

This year’s Special Olympics will begin June 5th in Orlando, Florida.

