Sam Vokes at the double as Wycombe beat Cambridge to move into top six

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Wycombe moved into League One’s top six with a dominant 4-1 victory at Cambridge.

The Chairboys were ahead through Sam Vokes inside seven minutes. Anis Mehmeti hit a post from distance but Vokes was on hand to net the rebound.

Home keeper Dimitar Mitov denied Daryl Horgan with a fine save, before Josh Scowen struck the bar from even further out.

Vokes fired wide when well placed, and then Mehmeti again hit the inside of a post.

After the break George Williams superbly blocked a Vokes chance, but he was not to be denied three minutes later when he stabbed Joe Jacobson’s delivery home in the 54th minute.

Scowen made it three only two minutes later, stroking Horgan’s pass past Mitov as a Wycombe effort from outside the box finally went in, before Mitov turned a Vokes header onto the bar.

Cambridge sub Harvey Knibbs reduced the deficit, running onto Joe Ironside’s flick and firing home 11 minutes from time, but in the 89th minute Garath McCleary completed the scoring with a fine strike from long range.

