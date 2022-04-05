ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theo Widdrington goal keeps King’s Lynn’s survival hopes alive

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
King’s Lynn kept their Vanarama National League survival hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Bromley at The Walks.

The Ravens, who reached the FA Trophy final with victory over York, went close midway through the first half when Mason Bloomfield shot over from close range.

King’s Lynn – looking to close up to withing three points on Aldershot, who also have matches in hand – made the decisive breakthrough just before the hour when Joshua Barrett saw his shot saved and Theo Widdrington slotted in from the rebound.

Lynn defender Josh Coulson was denied a second goal by another smart save from Ellery Balcombe at a late corner as Bromley’s winless run in the league stretched to nine games.

