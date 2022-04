A Parks Township woman was sentenced to probation and house arrest on Thursday in connection with assaults on two Vandergrift police officers in 2019. Candy Lee Yockey, 43, formerly of Plum, pleaded guilty in July to two charges of aggravated assault for an incident in Vandergrift three years ago in which she hit one police officer and kicked another after they drove her to her boyfriend’s home following an incident earlier that day that resulted her being briefly taken into custody.

VANDERGRIFT, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO