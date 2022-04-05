Update: Amber alert canceled for North Royalton 12-year-old girl
Editor’s Note: The girl who was the subject of the Amber Alert has been found.
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW)– The North Royalton Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.
She was abducted at 2 a.m. Monday on state Route 82 in North Royalton, according to police.Missing: Kaylee Chanel Rodall
Police said the suspect is her stepbrother 23-year-old Micey Stiver.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0