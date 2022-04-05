ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Amber alert canceled for North Royalton 12-year-old girl

By Jen Steer
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

Editor’s Note: The girl who was the subject of the Amber Alert has been found.

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW)– The North Royalton Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.

She was abducted at 2 a.m. Monday on state Route 82 in North Royalton, according to police.

Missing: Kaylee Chanel Rodall

Police said the suspect is her stepbrother 23-year-old Micey Stiver.

WOWK 13 News

