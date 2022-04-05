ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Abused woman’s cats killed as ‘means of control and torture’: documents

By Wesley Thoene, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2VbH_0f0JdqTZ00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa ( KCAU ) — An Iowa man arrested over the weekend abused his girlfriend for more than a month by assaulting and raping her, as well as killing her two cats, documents reveal.

Capri Rogers, 33, was living with his girlfriend from March to early April.

According to the criminal complaint, Rogers assaulted the woman numerous times. He is accused of punching her in the head in early March. The woman also told authorities that the violence escalated to strangulation around the middle of March, causing her to lose consciousness at one point.

The woman said she was terrified of Rogers, adding that once while lying in bed, he yelled at her and then shot a 22-caliber revolver into the mattress near her head. Documents also state that through the month of March and into April, Rogers also raped her.

Which cities in your state are the worst for seasonal allergies?

Around April 1, according to documents, Rogers kicked and punched the woman, causing her to need to go to a Sioux City emergency room. She was treated for bleeding and clots, a broken ankle, and bruises to the arms, neck, thighs, torso, and buttocks. She also needed cranial surgery. During the ER visit, Rogers wouldn’t allow the woman to leave, taking the keys to the woman’s house and vehicle, documents stated.

Later as the woman recovered at home, Rogers killed the woman’s two cats in front of her, according to the documents, which detail that he broke the neck of one and shot the other cat four times. The woman said Rogers told her that if she left him or told anyone, she would end up like her cats. Documents said he did this and other “ongoing threats and acts as a means of control and torture.”

On Saturday, neighbors called police to report that Rogers was walking outside his home with a rifle-style firearm. After further investigation, police found a minivan with the front passenger window shot out and a bullet hole in the hood. A garage in the area also had multiple bullet holes.

After a search of Rogers’ house, authorities found a shotgun and revolver, both with ammunition. They also found multiple instances of small caliber gunfire consistent with the 22-caliber revolver and 140 spent casings throughout the residence.

Rogers, a convicted felon for a robbery charge in 2008, is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Rogers was charged with first-degree kidnapping, a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, felony domestic assault, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Popular Utah-based cookie shop celebrates reopening with free cookies

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Got a sweet tooth? Dessert fans can enjoy a free cookie to celebrate the grand reopening of the Crumbl store in Orem this week. The store will officially reopen to the public on Thursday, April 7 with a free cookie day on Friday, April 8. To receive a free treat, […]
ABC4

Ogden meth user sets house on fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man after he set a house on fire while on a methamphetamine trip on Tuesday. Ogden Police have identified the man is Austin Shortman, 41. Officers first received reports of an active structure fire affecting a residence in Ogden. Police say the suspect, Shortman, is also […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Popular Hawaiian-style food chain opens in another Utah city

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Foodies, get ready as a popular Utah-based restaurant chain expands to another Utah city this month. Mo’ Bettahs, the beloved fast-casual chain serving Hawaiian-inspired cuisine is opening its newest location in Cedar City in late April. The new shop is located at 1455 S. Old Hwy. 91 and will boast […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
WILX-TV

Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door

BANCROFT, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is facing felony charges after the remains of her dogs were reportedly found in a rental home in December. According to authorities, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in December. The complaint was made by someone who said they had found two dead dogs behind a padlocked door at a Bancroft home.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
TheDailyBeast

NYC Woman Allegedly Tortured Instagram ‘Date’ for ‘Hours’ With Masked Kidnappers

A New York City man was lured to an apartment by a woman he met on Instagram, and then tortured for “hours” by his “date” and three other men last month, according to prosecutors. The group “placed him in a bathtub, poured flammable substances on him, and burned him with a flame” all over his body,” court docs state. After “multiple hours of torture,” the masked kidnappers took him to another location, and later called the victim’s brother on FaceTime, demanding $100,000 as they cut the man with a knife, according to the complaint. “Give us one hundred thousand dollars or we will kill him,” they allegedly said. One of the attackers was eventually located by police in a van, and the victim was found in the back “unconscious, wrapped in a blanket with tape covering his mouth,” prosecutors said. He was barely breathing. The woman, 22-year-old Valerie Rosario, faces charges of kidnapping and attempted murder for the Feb. 7 incident. “Ms. Rosario denies all the allegations that have been leveled against her,” her attorney, Raymond Loving, said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Cat#Domestic Violence#Convicted Felon#Kcau
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Daily Mail

Violent criminal gang put GPS trackers on three prison guards' vehicles in bid to discover their home address and blackmail them into moving high-ranking member to a softer jail

Three prison officers' cars were fitted with GPS trackers as a group left behind an intimidating note calling for the transfer of a prisoner jailed after he was caught on CCTV wielding a gun in an armed robbery, a source claims. Staff were worried they would be followed home and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed for killing ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son

A child killer who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after the couple’s horrific abuse was captured on secret recordings.“Defenceless” Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and internal injuries by the time of his death in October 2019 after weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown and mother Phylesia Shirley, the Old Bailey heard.Brown, 28, was convicted of murder after a trial earlier this month, while Shirley, 24, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.They appeared alongside each other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy