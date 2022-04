If you’ve ever watched videos of performances from the Eurovision Song Contest, you know that the acts are all over the music spectrum, with elaborate staging and slick production. That’s what you can expect from American Song Contest, produced by the people that crank out Eurovision every year. But is the music any good? AMERICAN SONG CONTEST: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: In a taped intro to the live American Song Contest first episode, hosts Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson talk about why their respective home states — California and Texas — are a big part of their music. The Gist: In ASC, an...

MUSIC ・ 18 DAYS AGO