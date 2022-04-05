High Wind Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Baca County. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts will be dependent on the timing of the rain to snow switch over. If this occurs earlier in the day, then snowfall amounts could be heavier, especially across western portions of the county. This will be a heavy wet snow which when combined with strong winds may cause damage to trees and potential power outages. Visibility may drop to under a mile at times due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

