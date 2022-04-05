Tornado Warning issued for Turner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 11:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, `Pull Aside, Stay Alive`. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: Washington County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Blowing dust will reduce visibility below 1 mile at times. * WHERE...Washington County County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. Strong winds will likely lead to rapid fire growth of any new fire. Blowing dust will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile in places.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO