Severe Weather Statement issued for Telfair by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Outdoor burning should be avoided. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Marshall; Morris; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 009, 010, 021, 022, 023, 035, 036, AND 037 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 009, 010, 021, 022, 023, 035, 036, and 037. * WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...17 to 23 percent Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
