Severe Weather Statement issued for Telfair by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 12:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Sherman; Wallace BLOWING DUST WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting up to 70 mph. Visibility less than one quarter mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace and Greeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that you take preventative measures during this blowing dust event...such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks if outside. High dust concentrations can cause respiratory problems...decrease lung activity...aggravate asthma...and lead to potential heart-related problems...especially with children...elderly...or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO