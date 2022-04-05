ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chris Berg Show - Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By Bridget Grathwohl
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat industry could go from $6BN to $17BN per year...

Minnesota DNR records highest moose population in over decade

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the state's moose population is at the highest in over a decade. Surveyors found an estimated population of 47-hundred in 2022. The 2020 count found nearly 42-hundred. Officials say the moose population is leveling off after a steep drop...
SAINT PAUL, MN
4-02-22 America's Land Auctioneer

America’s Land Auctioneer and Pifer’s Land:Bridgette Readel, Ag Director for The Flag and WDAY Radio Stations, joins America’s Land Auctioneer to discuss a variety of topics including crop diversification in North Dakota and how “timing” is critical in raising a crop, starting with planting, fertilizer application, and chemical application. Bridgette emphasizes the need for all of us to be cognizant of the daily stresses and challenges of our professions and a reminder for all of us to practice farm safety.
ECONOMY
State
North Dakota State
Today's Live Video

10:25 - Dr. Aaron Robertson - Hospitalist and Medical Director at PAM Health Rehab. 19:03 - Landon Alex - Member of the NDSU Chapter of Turning Point USA. 1:04:45 - North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas - Trooper Talk. 2:05:21 - Paul Fisher - Headmaster at Capstone Classical Academy.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park welcomes new superintendent

(Bismarck, ND) -- Staff at Theodore Roosevelt National Park are welcoming a new superintendent. Angie Richman has been named the new park superintendent. Richman is a 23-year veteran of the National Park Service and comes to North Dakota from Utah. She says she's looking forward to rebuilding park staff and working closely with other agencies.
BISMARCK, ND
City of West Fargo building new App for citizens

(West Fargo, ND) -- Navigating different channels in the city of West Fargo may be getting even easier for residents in the near future. The city is currently working on a new app for its residents that could simplify a lot of complexities and make more resources readily available for citizens in the city.
WEST FARGO, ND

