Chris Berg Show - Tuesday, April 5, 2022

America’s Land Auctioneer and Pifer’s Land:Bridgette Readel, Ag Director for The Flag and WDAY Radio Stations, joins America’s Land Auctioneer to discuss a variety of topics including crop diversification in North Dakota and how “timing” is critical in raising a crop, starting with planting, fertilizer application, and chemical application. Bridgette emphasizes the need for all of us to be cognizant of the daily stresses and challenges of our professions and a reminder for all of us to practice farm safety.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO