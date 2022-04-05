ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Calhoun Most Wanted by Sheriff’s Office – April 5, 2022

By Jim Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.

Lequiontous Cammack

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd

Anthony King

Last Known City: Alexandria, Al

Charges: FTA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess Controlled Substance, Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

David Wright

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

FTA – Assault 2nd, Promoting Prison Contraband

Samuel Saffold

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Janine McGhee

Last Known City: Gadsden, Al

Charges: FTA – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

Michael Bentley

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Assault 2nd, Manufacture Controlled Substance

Clay Coggins

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Burglary 1st

Anthony McKinnery

Last Known City: Oxford, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Marijuana 1st, Possess Controlled Substance

Andrew Conine

Last Known City: Gadsden, Al

Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd

Erick Kirkland

Last Known City: Talladega, Al

Charges: FTA – Theft by Deception 1st, Theft by Deception 2nd

Brittany King

Last Known City: Odenville, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

Gregory Humphrey

Last Known City: Southside, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

Laden Terrell

Last Known City: Newell, Al

Charges: Fraudulent Use Credit Card

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.

