Commissioners approve fire protection service districts

Gracie E. Lundwall, center, was recognized by the Granville County Board of Commissioners during the April 4 meeting for her volunteer work with Wreaths Across America. Lundwall's mother, Heather, left applauds her daughter's efforts as Commissioner Russ May presents Lundwall with a recognition proclamation.

OXFORD — A project that began in 2017 came to fruition at the April 4 Granville County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution defining and establishing fire protection service districts for all unincorporated portions of the county. Municipalities have the opportunity to opt into the program if approved by the commissioners.

The fire protection service districts will promote sustainable funding for the departments, strengthen and provide equity within the fire protection delivery system.

The commissioners have not determined the amount of tax increase needed to properly fund the service districts, but have placed a $.15 on $100 valuation cap on the potential increase.

The service districts will go into effect on July 1.

Commissioners also recognized Gracie E. Lundwall for her voluntary service with Wreaths Across America. Lundwall’s story, “Visiting my grandpa for a day in Arlington,” ran in the Dec. 31 publication of the Butner-Creedmoor News.

Lundwall shared memories of her time laying wreaths at soldier’s graves and visiting her late grandfather’s grave.

The Veterans Affairs Committee of Granville County recommended Lundwall for her service.

Commissioners also recognized Robert Montague, NC Forest Ranger for Granville-Vance area. Montague was the 2022 Governor’s Award recipient for excellence in Customer Service.

Granville County’s Telecommunicators were also recognized during the meeting for National Public Safety Telecommunicators week.

In other business, the board approved:

• Replacement of the 7.5 ton HVAC system unit for the District Court Room for $16,700.

• Furniture purchase for the Department of Social Services satellite location in Butner for $82,012.

• Applying for an Emergency Management Capacity Building Competitive Grant in the amount of $88,000.

• A name change for the Hester-Crews American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166.

• Appointment of Michael O. Smith to the Board of Adjustment; and reappointed Wayne Overton, Juanita Rogers and Blaine Holmes to the board.

Commissioners will meet again at 7 p.m. on April 18.