Patriots announce trade for wide receiver DeVante Parker

The New England Patriots on Tuesday formally announced their trade for wide receiver DeVante Parker.

The Dolphins also paid tribute to Parker, who played seven seasons in Miami.

Terms were not announced. However, the Dolphins will send a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft to the Patriots in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, per reports from this past weekend.

Parker, 29, became expendable after Miami acquired All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill in last month’s trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, and after a breakout season by 2021 rookie Jaylen Waddle.

A first-round pick in 2015 (14th overall), Parker caught 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games in 2021. Over seven seasons with the Dolphins, he logged 338 catches for 4,727 yards and 24 scores in 93 games (64 starts). His best season was 2019 with 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine TDs, all career highs.

Under the two remaining years on his contract, Parker is due a base salary of $5.65 million in 2022 and $5.7 million in 2023, per Spotrac.

–Field Level Media

