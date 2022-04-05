Shopping: The 25+ Best Mother’s Day Gifts from Hollywood-Loved Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never too early to start thinking about Mother’s Day. Instead of scrolling through online reviews before making a Mother’s Day gift purchase, you can go straight to another source that people love for shopping inspiration: Hollywood moms. And with Mother’s Day approaching on May 8, it’s a great time to start the hunt for the best gifts for mom and other maternal figures in your life. To save you lots of browsing, we’ve rounded up some of the best Mother’s Day gifts, including some that have earned accolades from A-listers.

Whether she’s into tech , skincare, fashion , gardening or music, there’s something for every type of mom below.

1. Lake Sunday Pajama Set

Mom of three Jennifer Garner recently shared a photo on Instagram while wearing Lake’s cotton poplin pajamas. Perfect for spring and summer, this collared button-front top and shorts set with contrast piping will keep mom looking (and feeling) cool.

Lake Sunday Pajama Set



$112





Buy now

2. Diptyque Candle

When it comes to Mother’s Day gifts, a gorgeous candle is a classic option. Diptyque is famous for its elegant French-made candles. Kate Hudson has said that her favorite Diptyque offering is Choisya , which smells of orange blossoms. Mom will love the idea of the warm, fresh scent filling her home.

Diptyque Choisya Scented Candle



$70





Buy now

3. Apple Watch Series 7

Mom can keep track of her workouts, emails, sleep, heart rate and more with the Apple Watch Series 7 . The tech giant’s latest smart wearable has a larger and brighter screen than its predecessor, and it also measures blood oxygen levels, syncs with music and audiobooks and can be used at to check out at stores with Apple Pay.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 7 $329.00

4. The Bouqs Co. Flower Delivery

One of the best flower delivery services for Mother’s Day and other celebrations, The Bouqs Co. offers fashionable florals — such as this Meadowlark bouquet with peach and pink roses and blue delphinium — that stylish moms will love receiving.

The Bouqs Co. Meadowlark Bouquet



$59 to $89





Buy now

5. Mansur Gavriel Upcycled Woven Tote

Reese Witherspoon is known for her timeless style, so it’s no surprise that she’s been spotted toting Mansur Gavriel’s minimalist-chic carryalls. The New York-based label’s Upcycled Woven Tote puts a colorful criss-cross spin its best-selling silhouette and uses vegetable-tanned leather trimmings from past bags. Since the tote can pack a lot (it fits a 14-inch laptop), it will be mom’s go-to carryall.

Mansur Gavriel Small Zip Tote



$545





Buy now

6. Kindle Oasis

Bookworm mamas will always have plenty of page-turners with the Kindle Oasis e-book reader . Measuring seven inches, the lightweight tablet offers up to 10 weeks of battery life and 8 or 32 GB of storage, which means readers can store thousands of titles on their device. Bibliophiles can also enjoy stress-free poolside or bathtime reading on the waterproof device, and night owls can adjust the screen’s warmth from white to amber for easy evening use. The Kindle also pairs with Bluetooth headphones and Audible subscriptions for those who want to go hands-free.

Buy: Kindle Oasis $249.99

7. Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Constellation Disk Bolo Bracelet

Zodiac jewelry is one of the most timeless Mother’s Day gifts, and this luxe constellation disk bolo bracelet from Sterling Forever lets her wear her sign proudly.

Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Constellation Disk Bolo Bracelet



$84





Buy now

8. UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers

Since we’re still spending more time than ever at home, one of the best Mother’s Day gifts is a pair of stylish slippers. Ugg has long been the go-to brand for multi-hyphenate talents J.Lo and Madonna. The Fluff Yeah slipper is the latest Ugg style to go viral. Made with Ugg’s signature soft sheep fur, they have sturdy soles so they can be worn outside, too. From solid to striped to animal print, options abound.

Buy: UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers $99.95

9. Wild One Harness Walk & Treat Kit

Celebrate your favorite dog mom and upgrade her routine with Wild One’s chic Harness Walk & Treat Kit , which includes a handy waist pack and everything else she and her pups need for a stylish stroll.

Wild One Harness Walk & Treat Kit



$132





Buy now

10. Prada Catwalk Cat Eye Sunglasses

Cat eye silhouettes are among the top spring/summer eyewear trends , and these purrrfect shades from Prada will keep her eyes protected and fashionable.

Prada Catwalk Cat Eye Sunglasses



$160





Buy now

11. Artifact Uprising Hardcover Photo Book

When she prefers to flip through her favorite memories by hand, Artifact Uprising lets you create personalized hardcover photo books in a range of sizes, page counts, paper types and dust jacket style — so she’ll love displaying it on her bookshelf or coffee table.

Artifact Uprising Harcover Photo Book



$72 and up





Buy now

12. Cuyana Mini Double Loop Bag

For the mama who prefers a LBB (little black bag), Cuyana’s Mini Double Loop Bag — available in other neutral colors — is the perfect size for errands and happy hour. It’s made of responsibly-tanned Italian pebbled leather, and you can add a personalized touch with a monogram.

Cuyana Mini Double Loop Bag



$228





Buy now

13. Caraway Bakeware Set

Available as a 5- or 11-piece set, Caraway’s stylish bakeware is made with non-toxic ceramic coating and comes with handy storage containers for keeping her kitchen organized.

Caraway Bakeware Set



$245 to $395





Buy now

14. Bumpsuit The Jane Dress

This stretchy buttery-soft jersey dress from Bumpsuit (founded by model mama Nicole Trunfio) will make soon-to-be moms feel comfy and pampered before and after their bundle of joy arrives.

Bumpsuit The Jane Dress



$125





Buy now

15. Kodak Dock Plus 4×6 Instant Photo Printer

Now she can print out four-by-six inch pictures straight from her phone with Kodak’s Dock Plus Instant Photo Printer , which connects via Bluetooth to most smartphones, tablets and other devices that contain her favorite pics. The company’s AR app lets users add filters, frames and more to their photos, and images can be printed with or without borders.

Buy: Kodak Dock Plus 4×6 Instant Photo Printer $154.99

16. Emilio Pucci Onde-Print Silk Scarf

Whether she’s channeling her inner Audrey Hepburn or Miranda Priestly, this luxe silk scarf from Emilio Pucci makes a versatile addition to her designer wardrobe.

Emilio Pucci Onde-Print Silk Scarf



$475





Buy now

17. The Little Market Spa Gift Basket

Encourage her to make time for self-care with The Little Market’s spa gift basket , which includes your choice of sugar scrub, bar soap and candle in a farmers market-ready woven bag.

The Little Market Spa Gift Basket



$80





Buy now

18. Nisolo Classic Wallet

For the woman whose billfold is overflowing with receipts, this classic leather wallet by Nisolo is one of the best Mother’s Day gifts for moms who could use a minimalist upgrade. This vegetable-tanned vachetta leather piece gets a nice patina over time, and it has an internal zipper pocket and six card slots.

Nisolo Classic Wallet



$100





Buy now

19. Let’s Do Dinner by Antoni Porowski

For the mom who can’t enough of the Queer Eye guys, cooking up an easy meal from Antoni Porowski’s Let’s Do Dinner will almost feel like she’s chopping and sauteeing alongside the author himself.

Buy: ‘Let’s Do Dinner’ by Antoni Porowski $15.00

20. Canvas Carry-All Garden Stool

Green-thumbed moms will dig this folding canvas gardening stool that lets her stow away her tools and gloves.

Canvas Carry-All Garden Tool



$48





Buy now

21. Lululemon Align Pants

Technically, Lululemon Align Pants are designed for yoga, but mom can take a cue from the many famous fans of the style and wear them anywhere and everywhere. Markle was spotted sporting the pants, one of the brand’s best-selling items, while in New York City for her baby shower in 2019. Made from the incredibly soft Nulu fabric, the leggings are light-as-a-feather and comfy as can be.

Lululemon Align Pants



$98 to $118





Buy now

22. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

True to its name, Barefoot Dreams’ super soft throw blanket is cozy and chic, so you can give mom the Mother’s Day gift of a great nap. Chrissy Teigen once shared her adoration for this microfiber blanket on social media, and it comes in a range of colors and patterns, so you can get the one that suits your mom best.

Buy: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket $147.00

23. Superga Cotu Classic Sneakers

A pair of fresh kicks — especially comfortable ones — that are royal approved is a great gift for mom. The Italian sneaker brand debuted in 1925 and it has been looking fresh and cool ever since. The Duchess of Cambridge has worn the Superga 2750 Cotu Classics in both khaki green and white many times, though they’re available in practically every color imaginable. The cotton canvas upper and a thick gum sole will give mom happy feet.

Buy: Superga Cotu Classic Sneakers $42.74

24. Slip Beauty Sleep To Go! Eye Mask and Pillowcase Set

Give mom the gift of beauty rest with Silk’s Sleep To Go! set . Not only does it feel luxurious, but it will protect her hair while she snoozes by preventing damage from friction. That means no more bedhead. Silk, as opposed to cotton, is also better for her skin, since it absorbs less moisture. (Katy Perry, Drew Barrymore and Kris Jenner have used Slip’s products.)

Slip Beauty Sleep To Go! Eye Mask and Pillowcase Set



$124





Buy now

26. Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Complete Brightening Morning Routine Kit

For skincare-obsessed moms of all ages who love a good morning routine, Sunday Riley’s Wake Up With Me kit has everything she needs to brighten her visage (and get that fresh-faced and awake look).

Buy: Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Kit $95.00

27. Essie Nail Polish and Top Coat Kit

Kate Middleton wore Essie’s sheer pink Ballet Slippers shade to her wedding — and DIY manicurists can get her look with this three-color nail polish kit that comes with a top coat. The brand’s streak-free formula makes a home manicures a cinch, so it’s a great Mother’s Day gift.

Buy: Essie Nail Polish and Top Coat Kit $29.95

28. La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to splurge on the person who has done so much for you. We’re sure Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson would agree, as the Hollywood mom and daughter have lent their faces to La Mer’s Generational Beauty campaign last year. The deluxe Crème de la Mer moisturizer has a cult following for its multitasking magic. In addition to delivering deep hydration, it calms irritation and redness, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles along the way.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer



$190





Buy now

Click here to read the full article.