Washtenaw Deputy pleads guilty, charges related to inmate assault

Baby P's grandmother has said she wants her daughter to stay in prison for the rest of her life for her part in the toddler's death, after the Parole Board decided that she was suitable for release.Mary O'Connor said Tracey Connelly, who was jailed in 2009 for the role she played in her son Peter’s 2007 death in Tottenham, north London, in a case that shocked the nation, should never be freed.The 72-year-old spoke a week after the Parole Board decided that Connelly should be freed from jail.Baby P suffered more than 50 injuries despite being on the at-risk register...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO