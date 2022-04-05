ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Washtenaw Deputy pleads guilty, charges related to inmate assault

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Washtenaw County corrections deputy has pleaded guilty in connection to the assault of an inmate. Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement Tuesday. The charges were brought against...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOLR10 News

Bolivar man charged in injuring a Greene County deputy pleads guilty

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A man charged with injuring a Greene County deputy has pleaded guilty. Seth Hay entered a plea agreement Friday, March 14. Hay had been charged with first-degree assault– serious physical injury or special victim, Two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, and resisting arrest. According to the PC statement, on Friday, […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
95.3 MNC

Teen charged with killing Grace Ross pleads not guilty

The teenage boy charged with killing Grace Ross, 6, in New Carlisle was arraigned in court on Tuesday, March 15. Anthony Hutchens, 15, pleaded not guilty to murder and child molesting. Ross’s body was found in a wooded area last March. At the time, Hutchens told investigators a shadowy...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Washtenaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
KIRO 7 Seattle

Father and son arrested after police found drugs in McDonald’s soda

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Michigan arrested two men after officers said they found drugs floating inside a cup of Coca Cola from McDonald’s. Michigan State Police stopped Victor Emmanuel McMillan and his son, Joshua Lee McMillan, while they were driving on I-75 in Bagley Township March 16, WDIV reported. Victor, 54, is father to Joshua, 30, and was driving the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby P’s grandmother says her daughter ‘should be in prison for life’ after parole ruling

Baby P's grandmother has said she wants her daughter to stay in prison for the rest of her life for her part in the toddler's death, after the Parole Board decided that she was suitable for release.Mary O'Connor said Tracey Connelly, who was jailed in 2009 for the role she played in her son Peter’s 2007 death in Tottenham, north London, in a case that shocked the nation, should never be freed.The 72-year-old spoke a week after the Parole Board decided that Connelly should be freed from jail.Baby P suffered more than 50 injuries despite being on the at-risk register...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Police Misconduct#Wilx#Cpl#News 10
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

I-65 serial killer: Everything we know about unmasked murderer Harry Edward Greenwell

The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer”, has been identified by police as Harry Edward Greenwell more than 30 years after he allegedly raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case went unsolved for decades before Indiana State Police, the FBI and officers from the police department in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, announced the suspected serial killer’s identity at a press conference on 5 April. Authorities said Greenwell - who died in 2013 at the age of 68 - was finally identified through “investigative genealogy” which showed his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. The hold may have violated the officer's department's policies and a new Wisconsin banning police chokeholds in most cases, but the ban doesn't provide any penalties and several legal experts say charges are unlikely. Kenosha police Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when Jerrel Perez's daughter got into a lunchtime fight with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Prosecutor asks judge to bar use of Oxford school shooting suspect’s name in court because it gives him notoriety

A Michigan prosecutor wants to ban the use of the accused Oxford school shooter’s name during his parent’s trial for involuntary manslaughter to minimise “notoriety and attention” on the teenager.Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has asked a judge to prohibit Ethan Crumbley’s name from being said in court as she fears it may inspire copycat killers.His parents James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in failing to prevent the deadliest high school shooting since Parkland in 2018. In a court filing, Ms McDonald said Ethan Crumbley should be referred to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

'Torture and murder': Ronald Greene case turns cop vs. cop

Louisiana State Police investigators who pressed within days to charge troopers in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene told lawmakers Tuesday that commanders rejected their concerns and told them to suppress graphic video of the Black motorist's final moments that the agency’s own expert described as "torture and murder.”Legislators heard explosive testimony from a supervisor who said he was instructed not to give prosecutors the body-camera footage showing troopers stunning, punching and dragging Greene. “Nobody in my chain of command wanted anything done," Lt. Scott Brown told a special committee investigating the state’s handling of Greene’s death. "They...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WILX-TV

Jury deliberating in Grass Lake triple murder trial

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday a jury in a Jackson County circuit court began deliberation in the trial of a man accused of murdering three in Grass Lake. In August of 2021, police arrested Zacharie Borton in connection to a shooting in Grass Lake Township that left three men dead.
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy