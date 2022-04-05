ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Tiffany Trump Blossoms in Floral Dress, Sparkling Diamond Ring & Hidden Heels to Watch Formula One Races

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rukkJ_0f0JbDZ000

Click here to read the full article.

Tiffany Trump wore blossoming florals to take in this year’s Formula One races in UAE.

As seen on fine jewelry brand Giove’s Instagram, Trump wore a long-sleeved white dress with puffed sleeves. The gauzy piece gained a springtime twist with an allover floral print in purple, blue and yellow tones. Completing Trump’s dress was a thin beaded neckline tie and embellished green sleeve cuffs. Her look was finished with a metallic gold Chanel Classic handbag, as well as Giove’s gold $5,300 Bianca ring , which was set with sparkling diamonds and a blue topaz.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GIOVE (@gioveofficial)

Though her footwear wasn’t visible, Trump likely wore pointed-toe pumps or espadrilles — two of her warm-weather staples. The first daughter’s dress made the greatest statement with its floral prints, similar to blossoms that are seasonally trending right now. The pattern is a regular part of Trump’s spring wardrobe, as she’s worn it on numerous occasions over the years.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples)

When it comes to footwear, the former first daughter prefers pointed-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she’s worn for years in tones of black, beige and ivory from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, she regularly dons strappy sandals and platform boots from brands like Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more comfortable, appearing in preppy loafers or flats.

Click through the gallery to see Trump’s style evolution over the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Eiza Gonzalez Goes Bold With New Bright Blond Hair, Bedazzled Blue Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘Ambulance’ London Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Eiza Gonzalez brought the glitz and glam to the London premiere of her new film “Ambulance” on Wednesday. The movie, which hits theaters on April 8, follows two robbers who steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also star in the thriller directed by Michael Bay. Gonzalez made a bold statement at the special screening when the Mexican actress stepped out in a dark blue gown. The floor-length frock included a plunging scoop neckline and was adorned with jewels along the neck and on the hem. While her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lindsay Lohan Remembers Keeping All the Miu Miu Shoes From Her 2007 Campaign Shoot

Click here to read the full article. Linday Lohan took a trip down memory lane with Vogue. The “Mean Girls” star looked back on her personal style from 1998 to now in a video, released today. Top moments Lohan recalled included her Nicole Miller dress she wore to the premiere of “The Parent Trap” in 1998. She said she was always into fashion — even at a young age. Another memorable fashion moment came in 2007 when Lohan starred in Miu Miu’s spring campaign, which was shot in London. She said, “This was really the first time I got the taste of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines in Silver Pumps and Matching Moto Jacket for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum injected new life into classic denim to film “America’s Got Talent” with Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandell on Saturday. While arriving in Los Angeles, the supermodel wore a flashy leather jacket. The metallic silver number featured long sleeves, as well as the style’s classic sharp collar and sleeve tabs. Klum paired the bold outerwear with a TKTOP and light-wash blue jeans, allowing it to take center stage. Oversized Balmain sunglasses completed Klum’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Trump
Person
Louboutin
Person
Marla Maples
Person
Kristen Stewart
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Makes a Case for Business-Glam in Navy Suit & Loafers for ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Press Tour

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Elle Fanning made a case for high fashion business attire in her Instagram post yesterday as she continues to promote her Hulu series, “The Girl From Plainville.” The 23-year-old exuded professional glamour in the photo.  The “The Great” actress posed for the camera wearing a sleek suit by The Row. The ensemble consisted of a long semi-fitted navy blazer with button closure and no lapel as well as matching trousers with a flared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Glitters in Green Dress With Peekaboo Cups & Hidden Heels on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sparkly green statement on the red carpet tonight at the 2022 Oscars, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The “Girls Trip” star arrived in a strapless custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, which featured allover dark green sequins with a slim fit and sharply draped train. Punctuating the piece were clusters of silver sequins for added sparkle. Sculpted black cups beneath the dress’ neckline created a modern take on the bustier for a striking moment. Haddish’s look was complete with a diamond necklace, stud earrings and layered rings by...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
POPSUGAR

All Eyes Are on Chloë's Leg Slit in This Purple Oscars Dress

Chloë is having a serious leg moment at the 2022 Oscars. On March 27, the "Have Mercy" singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a stunning purple dress with a major leg slit. The one-shoulder dress also featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve on the same arm, adding a dramatic twist to the asymmetric look. Chloë's leg slit on that same side of her dress goes all the way up to her rib cage, as she's fully leaning into the red carpet trend we've seen from stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Barbara Palvin, and more as of late.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Diamond Ring#Tiffany Trump Blossoms#Instagram A
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Stands Tall in 6-Inch Heels, Green Velvet Gown & Diamonds at BAFTAs

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga stepped out in her latest look that exuded movie star glamour—with a twist—at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The musician hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Daisy Ridley. For the occasion, the “House of Gucci” star stepped out in a sweeping custom gown by Ralph Lauren. The elegant number was composed of dark green silk and velvet, featuring twisted textures, a deep neckline and flowing train. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a black feather-covered clutch, as well as sparkling diamond and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Exudes Hollywood Glamour In Slinky Gold Gown at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart made an elegant arrival at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in LA. Stewart is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.” The award-winning actress graced the red carpet in a slinky gold gown. Stewart exuded Hollywood glamour by coordinating the glittery form-fitting number with soft curls that were swept to the side of her face. To further elevate the moment, the “Charlie’s Angel’s” star added a sultry smoke eye and a rosy pink lip. To ensure that the focus would be on her dress,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Takes a Sheer Risk in Lacy Chanel Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart brought risqué style to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills. The “Spencer” star hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a black sheer dress by Chanel. Hailing from the brand’s Fall 2022 collection, the long-sleeved number featured a long skirt and plunging neckline. Giving the dress a romantic element were silver buttons and a delicate black bow on its front, as well as embellished sleeve cuffs. However, its most daring element came from an allover lace texture, with strategic panels layered beneath. Stewart even...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Formula One
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gets Vibrant in Neon Blue Balenciaga Dress & Boots at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian arrived with a bang at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party last night in Los Angeles. The star-studded event hosted stars following the Academy Awards. The reality star arrived on the red carpet in a lengthy Balenciaga dress in a daring shade of blue. The dress was long-sleeved and featured a mock neckline. The long sleeves transitioned into a pair of gloves made of the same slick fabric as the dress. The bright blue number sported a long train that trailed behind her as she walked. Kardashian wore her hair slicked back into a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jenna Dewan Disco Dances in Bold Red Dress & Sparkling Heels for ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Tribute in ‘Step Into the Movies’

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Dewan joined a colorful cast of characters is a bold red gown and bedazzled dance shoes. The actress and dancer partnered with Derek Hough to re-create a dance scene from 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever” donning their best disco-inspired looks for the occasion. Dewan wore a form-fitting dress that had a thigh-high slit, allowing for the actress’ enhanced mobility alongside Hough. Dewan donned gold jewelry and had her hair styled with volume and cascading curls to match the vibe of the ’70s. She coordinated the look with strappy gold sandals set on a small heel, of...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Serena Williams Sparkles in Velvet Gown and PVC Slingbacks at Producers Guild Awards

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams sparkled at the 2022 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night. The tennis icon arrived at the the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles with numerous stars, including Kristen Stewart, Kerry Washington and sister Venus Williams. While hitting the red carpet, Williams posed with her sister and “King Richard” star Will Smith in a draped gown by CD Greene. Styled by Jason Bolden, Williams’ dress featured a dark red velvet minidress silhouette with a crystal-coated bodice and plunging neckline. The sleek number was completed with a flowing velvet and magenta silk train. Williams...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Takes the Plunge in Romantic High-Slit Velvet Gown and Silky Pumps at BAFTAs

Click here to read the full article. Salma Hayek stepped out in romantic style today at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The actress hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Daisy Ridley. For the occasion, the “House of Gucci” actress arrived in a purple velvet column gown with exaggerated shoulders and long sleeves—naturally, by Gucci. The piece’s most romantic elements came from a deep neckline, cuffs and thigh-high slit lined in black lace. Hayek completed her look with diamond rings and statement earrings. When it came to footwear, the “Like A Boss”...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ariana DeBose Pops in Yellow High-Slit Corset Dress With Bedazzled Flowers & Red Heels at BAFTAs

Click here to read the full article. Ariana DeBose is celebrating in style today in London after winning a BAFTA for best supporting actress, an honor for her role as Anita in “West Side Story.” The star arrived on the red carpet looking stunning in a yellow corset dress by Oscar de la Renta that had a slit running up the thigh. The dress was adorned with red, bedazzled flowers, cinched to the side for a draped silhouette. The burgundy in the actress’ dress was mirrored in her shoes, DeBose opting for a pair of sandals to finish things off. DeBose kept...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Normani Makes a Sheer Arrival in Tulle Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Normani stepped out in a striking look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer, 25, hit the red carpet at the post-awards bash in a see-through off-the-shoulder dress featuring layers of black tulle worn over a creamy beige satin bodysuit with a corset design from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2022 spring couture collection. The “Worth It” hitmaker donned a pair of slinky black satin ankle-strap sandals by Jimmy Choo featuring a platform and a 6-inch stiletto heel. Normani accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Maude Apatow Goes Sleek in Beaded Floral Skirt and Slingback Kitten Heels for Miu Miu Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Maude Apatow is the ultimate Miu Miu poster child. The “Euphoria” actress attended the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The short film is a part of the brand’s 2011 inception Women’s Tales series, where aside from using clothing from the brand, Miuccia Prada gives female directors the opportunity to create their own story around her clothing. The event was star-studded with celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Selena Gomez Goes Bold in Red Cape Dress and Silver Sandals at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez was seeing red at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Only Murders in the Building” star arrived in a flowing deep red gown. The sharp number featured a long skirt and slim-fitting bodice. More fabric fanned behind Gomez to create a cape-like top with a halter-neck silhouette, connected and cinched to her dress with a sparkling accent. Geometric sparkling earrings and rings completed her ensemble. When it came to footwear, Gomez went sleek in a set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

108K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy