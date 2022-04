Gordon Ramsay, the former Duluth Police Chief who recently moved back to the Northland, has confirmed that he will run for sheriff of St. Louis County. Ramsay, who grew up in Duluth, plans events in Hibbing and Duluth on Wednesday to kick off his campaign. He is a 29-year law enforcement veteran, including 16 years as police chief in Duluth and Wichita.

