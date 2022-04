Josiah Gamroth has joined the Bank First Office in Watertown as a retail banker, according to Mike Molepske, chief executive officer of Bank First. Gamroth brings 10 years of experience in the lending industry, most recently specializing in mortgage loan origination. In his new role, he will assist new and existing retail customers in Watertown and the surrounding communities.

WATERTOWN, WI ・ 23 DAYS AGO