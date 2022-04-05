ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona sues the Biden Administration to end Title 42

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 1 day ago
Arizona, Missouri and Louisiana are joining together to sue the Biden Administration in an effort to end Title 42 .

During the Trump-era pandemic restriction, most migrants were not allowed to enter the United States.

Title 42 allows border officials to turn away migrants because of the pandemic which all began in March 2020, hopefully ending by the end of May.

Opponents warn it will create a surge at the border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus says he is preparing for it.

This includes the increased use of technology, on-ground monitoring, use of drones and additional support personnel to supplement BP agents and free them up from processing duties whenever possible.

CBP is working on opening more migrant facilities, increasing ICE personnel and working with foreign governments to give migrants more opportunities in their countries.

Representatives Raúl M. Grijalva along with Veronica Escobar sent a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus asking him to put in effect measures which would improve the agency's accountability and transparency.

Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, Juan Vargas, Joaquin Castro and Marc Veasey cosigned the letter.

In it, the Members set their expectations for Commissioner Magnus and the Biden administration to address shortfalls within CBP moving forward:

For more on Title 42, please visit the CBP's website .

We write to congratulate you on your appointment and confirmation to lead U.S. CBP and to express the urgent need to implement humane border policies which prioritize transparency and accountability within the agency.

We expect your decades of law enforcement and community policing experience in the border region to contribute to the adoption of evidence-based policies and best practices to build a culture of integrity within CBP.

While the Biden Administration has made efforts to rescind the racist and inhumane border policies of the Trump Administration, policies such as Title 42 and the Migrant Protection Protocols persist, leaving migrants vulnerable to mistreatment at the hands of Border Patrol agents, and susceptible to violence and exploitation in Mexico and in home or third countries to which individuals are forcibly returned…

The list of issues plaguing CBP is unacceptably long and addressing them is integral to treating migrants, border community residents, and all others who encounter CBP with dignity and respect.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , and Twitter .

