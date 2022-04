BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State Bulldogs (6-3, 5-2 CIAA) will travel to Ettrick, Va., on Saturday, Apr. 9 against the Virginia State Trojans in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Northern Division contest. The first serve is slated for 12 noon as the match will begin with a round of doubles, followed by a round of singles.

