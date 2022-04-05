ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles' Rico Garcia: Goes on minor-league IL

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Orioles reassigned Garcia (elbow) to Triple-A Norfolk and placed him on the affiliate's 7-day injured list Tuesday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Former Braves, Red Sox veterans suspended 80 games by MLB for PEDs

Rob Manfred and MLB handed down some disciplinary action against a trio of veteran players on Monday. According to Mark Feinsand, Richard Rodriguez, Jose Rondon, and Danny Santana were all issued 80-game suspensions after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. All three players are currently free agents, and figure to remain that way after the news of the suspension.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees acquire reliever from Rays | What it means

TAMPA — A lot was settled during the Monday morning meeting where the Yankees front office and coaching staff went over Opening Day roster decisions. Four players promptly were cut, and that seemed to mean three rookie pitchers were safe — Clarke Schmidt, Ron Marinaccio and JP Sears.
MLB
92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox -Yankees Opening Day Postponed Until Friday

After the lockout and delayed start of the 2022 Baseball Season, I guess we can wait 1 more day for the Red Sox to begin play! Opening Day, scheduled for Thursday, April 7th has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. Friday, April 8th was a scheduled off-day...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Baltimore

Guide To Oriole Park At Camden Yards, Home Of The Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Headed to a Baltimore Orioles game this year? Here’s what you need to know about Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Camden Yards is home to the three-time World Series champion Baltimore Orioles. The stadium opened 30 years ago in 1992 at an estimated cost of $110 million. Camden Yards has a capacity of 45,971 with the installation of club level and upper deck seating. Orioles Opening Day 2018 Oriole Park at Camden Yards sits adjacent to M&T Bank Stadium, home to the two-time Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens. Orioles fans can enjoy the latest in technology, including high-definition video screens, when...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Chris Ellis: Headed for minors

The Orioles reassigned Ellis to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Ellis was one of several pitchers competing for a back-end rotation or long-relief role with the big club, but he lost out on a spot to the likes of Dean Kremer, Keegan Akin and Mike Baumann on the Orioles' initial 28-man Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old righty, who submitted a 2.15 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 29.1 big-league innings last season between stops with Tampa Bay and Baltimore, is expected to report to Triple-A Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rico Garcia
Person
Tommy John
FOX Sports

Orioles visit the Rays in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles in the season opener. Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 52-29 record at home last season. The Rays pitching staff had a collective 3.67 ERA while averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Will be primary second baseman

Estrada is the Giants' primary second baseman to begin the year, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) was placed on the 10-day injured list, so Estrada will get a chance to start regularly early on. In 52 games last season, Estrada slashed .273/.333/.479 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base. If he hits well, he could carve out a larger role even once La Stella is healthy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Estevan Florial launches one for the second straight night

Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Injured List#Tommy John Surgery#Baltimorebaseball Com#Norfolk
CBS Sports

Rays' Ralph Garza: Scooped up by Rays

The Rays claimed Garza off waivers from the Red Sox on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza has now been scooped up off waivers by three different organizations in the past eight months, with his stop with the Rays preceded by stints with the Twins and Red Sox. The Rays cleared room for Garza on the 40-man roster by recalled Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham and then placing him on the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Garza will provide the Rays with another right-handed arm capable of covering multiple innings out of the bullpen, though he's unlikely to immediately take hold of a high-leverage role.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins season on IL

The White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so Moncada won't be eligible to make his season debut until April 15. The White Sox had previously indicated that Moncada tweaked a side muscle upon exiting Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, but follow-up tests evidently confirmed that he strained his oblique. According to Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago, Andrew Vaughn was spotted practicing at third base Thursday during the White Sox's team workout, so he could step in to replace Moncada at the hot corner for Friday's season opener in Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Leading off on Opening Day

Ortega will lead off and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Brewers on Thursday. Ortega's role seemed murky after the Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki in mid-March, as reports indicated Jason Heyward could spend time in center field. As it turns out, Heyward will indeed start in center, but Ortega has a place nonetheless as the designated hitter. It will take more games to determine exactly how often Ortega will play this season, but the fact that he's serving as the leadoff man seemingly indicates that the Cubs view him as an important piece.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Expunged from 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy