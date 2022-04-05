Orioles' Rico Garcia: Goes on minor-league IL

The Rays claimed Garza off waivers from the Red Sox on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza has now been scooped up off waivers by three different organizations in the past eight months, with his stop with the Rays preceded by stints with the Twins and Red Sox. The Rays cleared room for Garza on the 40-man roster by recalled Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham and then placing him on the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Garza will provide the Rays with another right-handed arm capable of covering multiple innings out of the bullpen, though he's unlikely to immediately take hold of a high-leverage role.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO