ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles' Marcos Diplan: Moves to minors

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Orioles reassigned Diplan to minor-league camp March 27, Roch Kubatko of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Padres, Twins trade pitchers in Opening Day swap

The San Diego Padres have been stockpiling starting pitchers over the past two years, and those moves allowed them to bolster their bullpen ahead of Opening Day. The Padres have agreed to trade right-hander Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan to the Minnesota Twins for reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared the full details of the deal:
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bryan Baker: Makes Opening Day roster

Baker will be on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Baker allowed just one run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings in spring training. The 27-year-old made his major-league debut with the Blue Jays last season before being claimed by the Orioles on waivers in November. His strong spring will allow him to start the season in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen, though the Orioles' lack of relief depth could see him move up the pecking order if he pitches well.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Era
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Misses cut for roster spot

Nottingham won't be included on the Orioles' Opening Day roster after he was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Anthony Bemboom won the backup catcher job. Nottingham will remain with the Orioles' organization for now -- he should be expected to report to Triple-A Norfolk. Since he's played in just 44 major-league games over the last three seasons, Nottingham shouldn't be on the fantasy radar.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Beau Taylor: Falls short of roster spot

Taylor didn't make the Orioles' Opening Day roster and was reassigned to the minors Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Taylor was in camp as added catcher depth after Adley Rutschman (triceps) got hurt in March. Per Silver, Taylor will stay with the Orioles' organization -- he should split time with fellow roster cut Jacob Nottingham at Triple-A Norfolk until Rutschman is healthy enough to play. Taylor slashed .234/.341/.335 in 74 games with Triple-A Louisville last season as part of the Reds' organization.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Swats first spring homer

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. The ageless slugger took Miles Mikolas deep in the fourth inning for his first homer of the spring. Cruz was hitting third Monday behind Juan Soto, a spot he should fill during the regular season and which should provide him with plenty of RBI opportunities.
MLB
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Sauk Rapids native Anthony Bemboom makes Orioles opening day baseball roster

Sauk Rapids native Anthony Bemboom will be a part of the opening day roster for the Baltimore Orioles as manager Brandon Hyde made the announcement on Wednesday morning. Bemboom will be the backup catcher for the Orioles behind veteran starter Robinson Chirinos. The Sauk Rapids native started his MLB career in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Rays for three games before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels in the same year.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Wins roster spot

Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
Reuters

Tigers acquire OF Austin Meadows from Rays

April 5 - Austin Meadows, one of the American League's RBI leaders last season, was acquired by the Detroit Tigers on Monday in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Detroit sent infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance round B pick in the 2022 draft to Tampa Bay in exchange for Meadows, 26.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent to minors

Martin was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Martin was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk in November, and he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster despite slashing .209/.480/.773 with a home run, five doubles, nine RBI and four runs across 14 spring games this year. He appeared in 37 games for Baltimore in 2021 and will be an option to fill in as depth in the middle infield this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in first at-bat of 2022

Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Will be primary second baseman

Estrada is the Giants' primary second baseman to begin the year, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) was placed on the 10-day injured list, so Estrada will get a chance to start regularly early on. In 52 games last season, Estrada slashed .273/.333/.479 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base. If he hits well, he could carve out a larger role even once La Stella is healthy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ralph Garza: Scooped up by Rays

The Rays claimed Garza off waivers from the Red Sox on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza has now been scooped up off waivers by three different organizations in the past eight months, with his stop with the Rays preceded by stints with the Twins and Red Sox. The Rays cleared room for Garza on the 40-man roster by recalled Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham and then placing him on the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Garza will provide the Rays with another right-handed arm capable of covering multiple innings out of the bullpen, though he's unlikely to immediately take hold of a high-leverage role.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan McKenna: Claims Opening Day roster spot

Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Wednesday that McKenna will be included on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He'll be one of two utility players on the 28-man active roster, as non-roster invitee Chris Owings was also informed that he's made the team. Baltimore is expected to have all of its top position players available for the start of the season, so McKenna likely won't pick up many starts in April and could see most of his opportunities as a pinch-hitter or late-inning defensive replacement.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cionel Perez: Finishes spring strong

Perez allowed one walk in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Perez wrapped up spring training in good form -- he pitched six scoreless innings with a 7:2 K:BB and three hits allowed in six appearances. The southpaw struggled to a 6.38 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 25:20 K:BB in 24 innings with the Reds last season, but the Orioles clearly saw enough potential in him to claim him on waivers in November. Given the lack of proven relievers in Baltimore, Perez is likely to begin 2022 in a low-leverage role with the chance to seize more responsibility if he can keep his momentum going from the spring.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins season on IL

The White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so Moncada won't be eligible to make his season debut until April 15. The White Sox had previously indicated that Moncada tweaked a side muscle upon exiting Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, but follow-up tests evidently confirmed that he strained his oblique. According to Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago, Andrew Vaughn was spotted practicing at third base Thursday during the White Sox's team workout, so he could step in to replace Moncada at the hot corner for Friday's season opener in Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy