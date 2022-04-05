ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Phillies' Damon Jones: Secures bullpen spot

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Jones will open the year in the Phillies' big-league bullpen, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Teams can carry...

www.cbssports.com

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Sign Former All-Star Reliever Dellin Betances

One thing we know about the Dodgers and Andrew Friedman is that if there is an arm available, they’ll take a look. With the catastrophe that they ran into last year due to a shortage of healthy arms, they won’t make that mistake again. And they have made sure of that by adding in guys that could make a big difference.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Officially placed on IL

Coonrod (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Coonrod sustained a shoulder strain in late March and has been shut down from throwing. A timetable for his return is unlikely to be known until he begins a throwing program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
Trentonian

Stott, Bohm both on Phillies' opening-day roster

For much of spring training, the position battle in Phillies camp that has attracted the most eyeballs was at the at the hot corner. As it turns out, both players are heading north with the big club when the team begins the season on Friday against the Oakland Athletics at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Matt Vierling: Likely to be part of platoon

Vierling is expected to fill the smaller side of a platoon in center field with Mickey Moniak to begin the season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Earlier in the spring, the righty-hitting Vierling was expected to form a platoon with the newly re-signed Odubel Herrera, but those plans were scrapped after Herrera was diagnosed with an oblique strain that will likely keep him on the shelf until at least late April. Herrera's absence doesn't look as though it'll allow Vierling to move into more of a full-time role, however, as Moniak also bats from the left side and made his case for getting a longer look in the larger portion of a platoon after supplying a 1.285 OPS thus far in Grapefruit League play. The Phillies prefer not play Bryce Harper in center field and don't have many appealing alternatives on the 40-man roster capable of playing the position, so Vierling could end up getting more opportunities against right-handed pitching if Moniak struggles early on during the regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Expunged from 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
FOX Sports

Phillies open season at home against the Athletics

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (0-0); Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin the season at home against the Oakland Athletics. Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Phillies averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .240.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Brett Sullivan: Dealt to San Diego

The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Shines in final tune-up

Gonzales allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings while recording five strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He also hit a batter. The left-hander allowed a couple of extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Neyfy Castillo, but he was otherwise in fine form in his final start of Cactus League play. Gonzales will no longer function as the de facto ace of the staff with Robbie Ray in the fold, but he enjoyed a productive spring that included three starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed as well as 12 strikeouts over his last pair of outings.
MLB

