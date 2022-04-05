ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tyson weed gummies in shape of severed ear are banned in this US state

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Boxing legend and cannabis enthusiast Mike Tyson recently released his semi-bitten ear-shaped edibles called "Mike Bites " - but the state of Colorado has already banned them.

The edibles are small red ears with a portion that appears to be bitten off. It was inspired by the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield in 1997 when Iron Mike bit his ear.

This resulted in Tyson losing his boxing license for just over a year. He was also fined $3m for the incident which he claimed was retaliation for a headbutt.

Tyson has been selling cannabis-based products since 2016 and even reportedly earned around $1m each month from his Tyson 2.0 business and 420-acre weed resort in southern California.

Mike Bites have already rolled out in the state, but with plans to launch elsewhere, Colorado has somewhat banned them, according to the HB 1436 bill. The bill, which was passed in 2016, sought to ban edibles that can "entice a child."

The bill read: "A prohibition on the production and sale of edible medical marijuana-infused products that are in the distinct shape of a human, animal or fruit,"

"Geometric shapes and products that are simply fruit flavoured are not considered fruit."

The bill also stated that cannabis products shaped like "a marijuana leaf are permissible."

In order to be sold in Colorado, Westword reports that Mike Bites will be introduced in the shape of a "T" instead. It is also expected to be sold by recreational dispensaries in the state by the end of this summer.

In other news, Tyson might come out of boxing retirement as he has eyes set on a match with Jake Paul for a whopping $1bn.

During an episode of Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast, he addressed the chances he would fight Paul and rumours of a Las Vegas match between the two.

"I ain't know nothing about it. Listen, I've been smoking with him forever. I did some shrooms with him as well. But I've never heard this. I was with him in St. Barts not too long ago partying and he never told me this. I've never heard this from nobody; I've just heard this from you guys," he said.

