Rangers' Jake Marisnick: Won't win roster spot

Vierling is expected to fill the smaller side of a platoon in center field with Mickey Moniak to begin the season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Earlier in the spring, the righty-hitting Vierling was expected to form a platoon with the newly re-signed Odubel Herrera, but those plans were scrapped after Herrera was diagnosed with an oblique strain that will likely keep him on the shelf until at least late April. Herrera's absence doesn't look as though it'll allow Vierling to move into more of a full-time role, however, as Moniak also bats from the left side and made his case for getting a longer look in the larger portion of a platoon after supplying a 1.285 OPS thus far in Grapefruit League play. The Phillies prefer not play Bryce Harper in center field and don't have many appealing alternatives on the 40-man roster capable of playing the position, so Vierling could end up getting more opportunities against right-handed pitching if Moniak struggles early on during the regular season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO