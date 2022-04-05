Rangers' Jake Marisnick: Won't win roster spot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers arrived in Toronto with their entire expected opening-day roster on the trip to the country that requires all visitors to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to entry. “We have to follow the rules of law, and we...
Major League Baseball announced performance-enhancing drug-related suspensions for three free agents on Monday afternoon: right-hander Richard Rodríguez and infielders Danny Santana and José Rondón. As well, Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has been disciplined for a similar offense. The three free agents were banned for 80 games after testing positive for the substance Boldenone, "an anabolic androgenic steroid and synthetic derivative of testosterone that was originally developed for veterinary use but has since become one of the more common performance-enhancing drugs that athletes test positive for in sport," according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
The Texas Rangers announced several transactions to set the club’s 28-man Opening Day roster ahead of Thursday’s 11:00 a.m. CT deadline:. RHP Matt Bush, INF Charlie Culberson and RHP Greg Holland contracts selected from Triple-A Round Rock. RHP Garrett Richards placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to April...
Sborz is one of several relievers that will pitch in high-leverage situations, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The Rangers are preparing for Opening Day in Toronto on Friday and are bringing 10 bullpen arms. That includes several long relievers, whose job it will be to bridge the game from starters who had a shorter-than-normal training camp to high-leverage relief crew. That should include Sborz, Joe Barlow, Matt Bush, Greg Holland and Brett Martin. Sborz logged 63 appearances in 2021, posting a 3.97 ERA and 1.42 WHIP one one save over 59 innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward has not named a closer, but Barlow, Bush and Holland are viewed as the frontrunners.
The Pittsburgh Pirates limped out of spring training with a loss. The injuries hurt more than the outcome. With the two players vying for the starting job in left field, Anthony Alford and Greg Allen, both headed for the injured list, the Pirates relied upon the positional versatility of their infielders.
Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
The start of MLB free agency the morning after the 2021 World Series concluded saw Danny Duffy, Cole Hamels, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Corey Knebel, Jimmy Nelson, Albert Pujols, Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Steven Souza jr. and Chris Taylor no longer being under contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The...
Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
Are the Phillies thinking of going with a young platoon over at third base this season?. According to Todd Zolecki, who covers the Phillies for MLB.com, both rookie Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm have been told they will make the Opening Day roster. Stott hits left-handed, Bohm hits right-handed, so...
Rojas is on the Angels' Opening Day roster, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Rojas will take on a bench role for the Angels early in the regular season since Taylor Ward (groin) has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Rojas appeared in 61 major-league games last year and hit .208 with six homers, 26 runs, 15 RBI and two steals.
The Pirates reassigned Perez to minor-league camp Tuesday. Perez was one of three non-roster catchers who was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, leaving the Pirates without an obvious No. 2 option behind top backstop Roberto Perez with Opening Day just two days away. Pittsburgh will most likely explore the trade and free-agent markets for another option to slot behind Roberto Perez on the depth chart.
Allen (hamstring) won't be available for Thursday's season opener in St. Louis and is expected to be placed on either the 10- or 60-day injured list, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen was sent in for an MRI after he exited Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays...
Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
Ortega will lead off and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Brewers on Thursday. Ortega's role seemed murky after the Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki in mid-March, as reports indicated Jason Heyward could spend time in center field. As it turns out, Heyward will indeed start in center, but Ortega nonetheless has a place in the lineup as the designated hitter. It will take more games to determine exactly how often Ortega will play this season, but the fact that he's serving as the leadoff man seemingly indicates that the Cubs view him as an important piece.
Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
Vierling is expected to fill the smaller side of a platoon in center field with Mickey Moniak to begin the season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Earlier in the spring, the righty-hitting Vierling was expected to form a platoon with the newly re-signed Odubel Herrera, but those plans were scrapped after Herrera was diagnosed with an oblique strain that will likely keep him on the shelf until at least late April. Herrera's absence doesn't look as though it'll allow Vierling to move into more of a full-time role, however, as Moniak also bats from the left side and made his case for getting a longer look in the larger portion of a platoon after supplying a 1.285 OPS thus far in Grapefruit League play. The Phillies prefer not play Bryce Harper in center field and don't have many appealing alternatives on the 40-man roster capable of playing the position, so Vierling could end up getting more opportunities against right-handed pitching if Moniak struggles early on during the regular season.
Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
Could starting pitcher Chris Paddack be Minnesota bound?. As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports, the Twins are working on a deal to acquire Paddack from the San Diego Padres. The 25-year-old appears to be the odd man out in the Padres rotation following the club’s recent acquisition of former...
